Essential California: Undocumented immigrants go silent out of fear

Wednesday, March 29

TOP STORIES

Stories of undocumented immigrants

With his online storytelling project, Miguel Luna created a movement for those in California illegally to tell their stories. Every person who participates would receive a black pin with the white letter “U” for undocumented on it. Then Donald J. Trump won the presidential election, and “everything changed. Much of the confidence immigrants without legal status had felt for years seemed to have been zapped overnight.” Los Angeles Times

Innocent man goes free

An innocent man was freed after spending 20 years behind bars for attempted murder in a Compton shooting that he didn’t commit. “Keep fighting,” Marco Contreras said in Spanish, moments after walking out of the courtroom. “Be patient and keep fighting.” Los Angeles Times

What to do for neediest who refuse help?

Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez contemplates what doctors and social workers should do when the neediest cases refuse help. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Money back soon: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers will soon be able to recover their money from a landmark class-action settlement. This comes after an agreement was reached last year to resolve a lawsuit against the utility and the city concerning customers who were being overcharged. Los Angeles Times

Social media camp, anyone? This summer in Los Angeles, if you have a teenage son or daughter, they can sign up for a social media camp where they can learn how to become an “influencer.” Oh yeah, it costs $2,690. The Guardian

Lawsuit settled: Wells Fargo employees opened up to 2 million customer accounts without getting their permission, and the bank will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit concerning this conduct. The practice was first reported in a 2013 L.A. Times investigation. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

ICE director speaks: Thomas D. Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement, on Tuesday said federal immigration officials don’t target immigrants at churches or students at schools, nor they do seek out victims at hospitals or witnesses at courthouses. “We focus our resources first on those who are a national security threat and those who are a public safety threat,” he told a sometimes raucous crowd in Sacramento. Los Angeles Times

Fighting words: During a Monday speech, Tani Cantil-Sakauye, California’s chief justice, blasted President Trump saying that the rule of law was being “challenged” amid the administration’s immigration crackdown. Washington Post

Help on campus: At USC, professors are urging administrators to “take a stronger role helping immigrant and foreign students, faculty and employees fight Trump administration immigration policies.” KPCC

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Clean Power Plan scrapped: President Trump announced Tuesday that he's scrapping the Clean Power Plan, but this change is expected to not affect California, even if its political leaders decry Trump’s actions. Los Angeles Times

Watch: Here’s what it might look like to go from L.A. to San Francisco in 30 minutes. BuzzFeed

Why Democrats dominate: California is dominated by Democrats, and it’s not just because of high rates of Latino and Asian immigration. California’s white population has become significantly more liberal over time as well. The American Interest

Faulty fire prevention systems: An Oakland building where four died in a fire on Monday lacked smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and sprinkler system. Associated Press

Plus: One of the fire’s victims was known as a helpful and sweet presence in the neighborhood. San Francisco Chronicle

CRIME AND COURTS

Videotape charges: California’s attorney general filed 15 felony charges against two antiabortion activists accused of secretly videotaping Planned Parenthood officials in an effort to discredit the organization. Los Angeles Times