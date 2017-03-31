Essential California: Why sheriffs don't completely cooperate with ICE

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, March 31, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Sheriffs standing up to the Trump administration
Some sheriffs in California are more than willing to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unfettered access to their jails. Others are happy to share pertinent information. But there’s not a single sheriff in any of California’s 58 counties who is willing to hold inmates for ICE past their release dates. This decision has drawn fire from the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times
What do Paul Manafort and Dustin Hoffman have in common?
A multimillion-dollar real estate deal involving Paul Manafort and his son-in-law along with Dustin Hoffman and his son recently ran into trouble. It has resulted in legal proceedings involving Hoffman and Jeffrey Yohai, who is married to the daughter of Manafort, who is the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Los Angeles Times
A dangerous combination as temperatures go up
Here’s why the record snow followed by warm temperatures is a dangerous combination for Owens Valley. In preparation, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has called a state of emergency for the area, and as the LADWP prepares the aqueduct for possible flooding, locals are bracing for the worst. Los Angeles Times
Once a crusader, now accused
He was billed as a fearless crusader against Mexico’s narcotics trade. Now, Edgar Veytia, attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit, has been arrested by federal agents in San Diego and is being held on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Los Angeles Times
Behind the Blue Curtain
It’s not easy being a California Republican. It’s harder still being a Republican in liberal bastions like the San Francisco Bay Area. It’s hardest of all living there and supporting President Trump. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Beyond “Moneyball”: How Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi became one of the most coveted minds in baseball. Los Angeles Times
Homeless dilemma: One of the toughest questions for L.A. homeless policy makers: What to do with mentally ill homeless people who refuse to take help? Los Angeles Times
A musical to remember: The famed Chicano musical “Zoot Suit” is drawing crowds and fans who are dressing up in gaudy threads as if they were characters in the show. New York Times
Pedestrian death data released: California has the 13th-highest rate of pedestrian deaths per 100 people in the country. Preliminary state data also show that pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities. Associated Press
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Clarify, please: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is asking the federal government to define exactly what being a “sanctuary city” means. Los Angeles Times
Dead in a detention center: A Nicaraguan immigrant died from injuries sustained in a suicide attempt last week at a Southern California immigration detention center. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Fine-tuning “sanctuary”: California Senate leader Kevin de León has amended his “sanctuary state” bill to provide greater flexibility for law enforcement to notify and work with federal immigration officials on cases involving serious and violent felons. Los Angeles Times
Squared away on the home front: In Rep. Devin Nunes’ district, constituents and political big-wigs are giving the House Intelligence chair the benefit of the doubt in the face of mounting criticism over his handling of an investigation into the Trump team’s ties to Russia. Politico
Newsom in front: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is leading in the latest statewide poll in the race to replace Gov. Jerry Brown, but 1 in 3 voters is still undecided. Los Angeles Times
Medicare for all: Two state lawmakers have released new details about their proposal to create universal health coverage for every state resident. The program would be similar to Medicare in how it’s constructed, and unlike federally funded healthcare programs, it would cover undocumented residents. The Mercury News
More GOP targets: Even as Democrats dominate the state’s congressional delegation, the party still thinks it can gain some seats in Congress, partially because of the backlash against President Trump’s performance. The Sacramento Bee
Watch: Check out this video about Rob Pyers, who is a self-taught coder and is bringing radical transparency to state government. Reason
CRIME AND COURTS
He begged for mercy: Last fall, a jailed Long Beach man begged a judge to spare him more prison time, saying a new girlfriend was motivation enough to keep him out of trouble. Justin Johnson got out of jail, and soon after, authorities say, he strangled this girlfriend. The Press-Telegram
Becerra could butt in: A bill introduced in the state Assembly would give local police departments or district attorneys the power to ask Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra’s office to independently investigate police shootings of civilians. Los Angeles Times
Going to prison: A former “Power Rangers” actor, who killed his roommate with a sword, has been sentenced to six years in prison. Los Angeles Times
School directer arrested: The former director of three Oakland charter schools was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday and charged with fraud, federal prosecutors said. San Francisco Chronicle
THE ENVIRONMENT
Lots of snow: California’s mountains have the heaviest snowpack the state has seen in years. This icy reservoir, which stretches along the 400 miles of the Sierra Nevada, provides roughly one-third of irrigation and drinking water. Los Angeles Times
Expanding a historic locale: California’s senators and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier filed legislation Thursday to add 44 acres to the John Muir National Historic Site. Los Angeles Times
Watch: Check out this video of a family’s close encounter with a bear, which approached their sliding glass door at Lake Tahoe. Facebook
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Where to go? As you plan your next weekend excursion, be sure to check out the California Bucket List, which is “your daily guide to the best adventures and experiences in the Golden State.” Los Angeles Times
Pricing out the artists: Los Angeles’ Arts District is luring tons of developers, but with property prices up 76% since 2012, the neighborhood is also losing its artists. Financial Times
Gehry’s papers donated: The Getty Research Institute announced that it has acquired a large trove of architect Frank Gehry’s papers, drawings and models. KPCC
Not making the trek: For 37 years, Ron Dixon has driven a buggy seven miles from his house to Qualcomm Stadium before every Chargers home game (except three) and shot off a naval cannon after every scoring play or victory by the team. He will not be following the team to Los Angeles. San Diego Union-Tribune
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
San Diego and Los Angeles area: sunny Friday and Saturday. San Francisco area: sunny Friday, partly cloudy Saturday. Sacramento: cloudy Friday, partly cloudy Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Sarah Chamberlain:
“Growing up in Palm Springs in the ’70s and ’80s, I saw and waited on a galore of celebrities. When I was in my early 20s, I was working in an upscale restaurant, and one night I had to stay late to wait on Frank Sinatra. He had announced his retirement and was spending his days in Rancho Mirage. All I could think of in that moment was that I had to stay late to wait on an old geezer. Today, I appreciate the music of that old blue-eyed geezer, and when I tell my story about Frank Sinatra to older people they are in awe. Now I say to myself, ‘Wow!’ ”
