Essential California: Why sheriffs don't completely cooperate with ICE

It's Friday, March 31, and here's what's happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Sheriffs standing up to the Trump administration

Some sheriffs in California are more than willing to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unfettered access to their jails. Others are happy to share pertinent information. But there’s not a single sheriff in any of California’s 58 counties who is willing to hold inmates for ICE past their release dates. This decision has drawn fire from the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times

What do Paul Manafort and Dustin Hoffman have in common?

A multimillion-dollar real estate deal involving Paul Manafort and his son-in-law along with Dustin Hoffman and his son recently ran into trouble. It has resulted in legal proceedings involving Hoffman and Jeffrey Yohai, who is married to the daughter of Manafort, who is the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Los Angeles Times

A dangerous combination as temperatures go up

Here’s why the record snow followed by warm temperatures is a dangerous combination for Owens Valley. In preparation, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has called a state of emergency for the area, and as the LADWP prepares the aqueduct for possible flooding, locals are bracing for the worst. Los Angeles Times

Once a crusader, now accused

He was billed as a fearless crusader against Mexico’s narcotics trade. Now, Edgar Veytia, attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit, has been arrested by federal agents in San Diego and is being held on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Los Angeles Times

Behind the Blue Curtain

It’s not easy being a California Republican. It’s harder still being a Republican in liberal bastions like the San Francisco Bay Area. It’s hardest of all living there and supporting President Trump. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Beyond “Moneyball”: How Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi became one of the most coveted minds in baseball. Los Angeles Times

Homeless dilemma: One of the toughest questions for L.A. homeless policy makers: What to do with mentally ill homeless people who refuse to take help? Los Angeles Times

A musical to remember: The famed Chicano musical “Zoot Suit” is drawing crowds and fans who are dressing up in gaudy threads as if they were characters in the show. New York Times

Pedestrian death data released: California has the 13th-highest rate of pedestrian deaths per 100 people in the country. Preliminary state data also show that pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities. Associated Press

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Clarify, please: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is asking the federal government to define exactly what being a “sanctuary city” means. Los Angeles Times

Dead in a detention center: A Nicaraguan immigrant died from injuries sustained in a suicide attempt last week at a Southern California immigration detention center. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Fine-tuning “sanctuary”: California Senate leader Kevin de León has amended his “sanctuary state” bill to provide greater flexibility for law enforcement to notify and work with federal immigration officials on cases involving serious and violent felons. Los Angeles Times

Squared away on the home front: In Rep. Devin Nunes’ district, constituents and political big-wigs are giving the House Intelligence chair the benefit of the doubt in the face of mounting criticism over his handling of an investigation into the Trump team’s ties to Russia. Politico

Newsom in front: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is leading in the latest statewide poll in the race to replace Gov. Jerry Brown, but 1 in 3 voters is still undecided. Los Angeles Times

Medicare for all: Two state lawmakers have released new details about their proposal to create universal health coverage for every state resident. The program would be similar to Medicare in how it’s constructed, and unlike federally funded healthcare programs, it would cover undocumented residents. The Mercury News