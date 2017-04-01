Essential California: Trump's chief prosecutor says he's a 'guardian against the worst abuses'

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, April 1, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Trump’s chief prosecutor

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, says he must be a “guardian against the worst abuses.” And in his seemingly daily appearances on cable television or before the microphones at news conferences, Schiff eschews the usual Washington hyperbole and snarky sound bites. The slow, relentless precision with which he speaks reflects his six years at the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Trump University settlement

A San Diego federal judge on Friday morning finalized the $25-million settlement in the Trump University litigation, dismissing the objection of a Florida woman and finding in favor of the 3,700 others who stand to recoup the vast majority of what they spent on the real estate baron’s investment program. Los Angeles Times

Study says Aliso Canyon isn’t needed

A Los Angeles County study has found that the Aliso Canyon natural gas facility isn’t needed to ensure reliability of electricity and gas service in the region this summer or the coming winter. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES AND BEYOND

A safe place to shop and sell: On the teeming streets around MacArthur Park, a community market has debuted as a novel effort to legalize street vending, which has long been a lifeline in this immigrant community. Los Angeles Times

The sriracha argument for immigration: How the amazing success story of a Southern California-born hot sauce offers a powerful story about the importance of immigration. The New Yorker

KCBS anchor to retire: Paul Magers opens up about his struggles with alcoholism and how it influenced his decision to give up the anchor’s desk. CBS Local

Living to help others: This Orange County mother’s son died of a drug overdose. Now she lives to help other young people avoid the same fate. Orange County Register

Legally avoiding taxes: How a huge energy provider in Southern California has managed to avoid paying corporate taxes for several years now. San Diego Union Tribune

It’s never been this bad: In the Bay Area, traffic is so bad that residents are demanding officials take emergency action. Mercury News

An 82-year-old president? California Gov. Jerry Brown jokes that you shouldn’t rule it out. SFGate

A funhouse mirror: It’s a house. It’s an art installation. And it’s also the darling of social media in the Palm Springs desert. Los Angeles Times

THIS WEEK’S MOST POPULAR STORIES IN ESSENTIAL CALIFORNIA

1. Reps. Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff couldn't be less alike — just like the two Californias they come from. Los Angeles Times

2. Big Sur lost a bridge and slipped back in time. Now residents are wondering what happens next. Los Angeles Times

3. Southern Californians are being urged to fix their defective air bags before they “explode like a grenade.” Los Angeles Times

4. The legal stakes at play in California’s case against antiabortion activists. Los Angeles Times

5. A $3-million real estate deal with Paul Manafort's son-in-law goes south for Dustin Hoffman and son. Los Angeles Times

ICYMI, HERE ARE THIS WEEK’S GREAT READS

Living in California as a Trump supporter: No bumper stickers, lest someone key your car. No lawn or window signs to prevent vandalism. And steer clear of Facebook and other online forums. Los Angeles Times

A new breed of lowrider: On the outside, the vintage cars seemed identical to lowriders that cruised Whittier Boulevard in the 1960s and Van Nuys Boulevard during the 1970s, when rolling examples of Southern California’s homegrown road art met for weekly exhibitions. But under the hoods of the pinstriped, chromed-out cruisers was something unusual. Los Angeles Times