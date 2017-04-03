Essential California: Arrests by police are plummeting, but why?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, April 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Arrests plummet
Police across California in 2015 recorded the lowest number of arrests in nearly 50 years. Some in law enforcement say the decline is due to diminished manpower and changes in the criminal justice system. Others say officers have lost motivation in the face of increased scrutiny by the public. Los Angeles Times
Falling down
Once middle class, she hung on as long as she could. Now she and her two dogs live in a car in Carlsbad. Steve Lopez tells her story. Los Angeles Times
Traffic deaths rise
L.A. officials have vowed to dramatically reduce traffic deaths in the city. Despite the new campaign, fatalities involving drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are on the rise, sparking questions and alarm. Los Angeles Times
Hot, hot, hot
Created in California by Vietnamese immigrants, Sriracha is trying its luck in Vietnam. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Reinventing the mall: Malls around the country are struggling with declining traffic and the rise of online shopping. But the Westfield mall in Arcadia is an exception to the rule thanks to a focus on Asian retailers, trendy eateries and upscale service. Los Angeles Times
Refinery battle: Elected officials and community activists say the use of a hazardous chemical at the troubled Torrance Refining Co. should be eliminated after repeated fires and explosions at the facility in recent years. Los Angeles Times
Car war: The very Echo Park note you write when your neighbor hasn’t moved his car off the street in months. The Eastsider
Homeless help: With billions of dollars at the ready, how much headway can L.A. make on homelessness? LA Observed
Access debate: The Hollywood sign access battle is about to heat up. On April 18, the Beachwood Drive gate to Hollywood sign trail will close. Los Angeles Times
Suburban king: Orange County’s master builder looks back at what he created. Orange County Register
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Movie plug: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a top government ethics official that he should not have publicly plugged “The Lego Batman Move” — a film in which he has a financial stake — and promised to “exercise greater caution” in the future. Los Angeles Times
Election daze: Yes, there's another election in L.A. on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know and why it matters. Los Angeles Times
Common ground: Beyond the rhetoric and anger, there is room for common ground on immigration — if we try. Sacramento Bee
Fighting back: California’s game plan to block Trump at the border. The American Prospect
Hairy lesson: Does Rep. Maxine Waters’ response to Bill O’Reilly over his comments about her hair offer a broader lesson for Democrats in the Trump era? Quartz
Home support: Despite facing heavy criticism in Washington for his handling of the Trump-Russia inquiry, Rep. Devin Nunes has plenty of support back home in Tulare. CNN
CRIME AND COURTS
Cameras off: Police now wear body cameras, but they don’t always have them turned on when they open fire. Since the Los Angeles Police Department launched its ambitious 7,000-camera deployment in August 2015, there have been at least four shootings in which officers didn’t have their cameras on at the time, according to an L.A. Times review of LAPD statements and reports. Los Angeles Times
Court changes: If a November ballot measure to speed up executions goes into effect, the California Supreme Court will have to decide hundreds of death penalty appeals in rapid succession. That mandate would turn the state’s highest court into what analysts say would be “a death penalty court,” forced for years to devote about 90% of its time to capital appeals. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CLIMATE
Bugging: Long-legged bugs that look like mosquitoes on steroids are the first wave in what’s expected to be a prolonged inundation of insects this year in California. Experts said heavy winter precipitation has fueled plant growth not seen since at least 2005, and that in turn should produce bumper crops of butterflies, moths, beetles, mosquitoes and even subterranean termites. San Diego Union-Tribune
River’s edge: The awesome story of how water from the Colorado River arrives at our tap. The New Yorker
Dam secrets: Officials refuse to release key records about the design and safety of the Oroville Dam, despite a near catastrophe there this year. Sacramento Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Inspirations: Varun Soni is an unusual college chaplain. He is a Hindu. He has a law degree. He is one the few non-Christians to be head chaplain at an American university. And he doesn't spend a lot of time talking about God. He talks about bringing people together — a message that is timely given how splintered and segmented college campuses can be. Los Angeles Times
Nose for new: From L.A. to Tehran, nose jobs are a rite of passage and a quiet rebellion for many Persian women. Los Angeles Times
Play ball: The “ultimate” guide to Dodger Stadium. Curbed Los Angeles
Master designs: Frank Gehry didn’t design the Getty. But many of the master architect’s papers and designs will be housed there, in what is seen as a major coup. New York Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles: Partly cloudy in the mid-70s. San Diego: Sunny in the low 70s. Bay Area: Clear in the 60s, rain later in the week. Sacramento: Mid-70s, rain later in the week. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who’ve made a mark in California: actress Doris Day (April 3, 1922), L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz (April 3, 1955), Gov. Jerry Brown (April 7, 1938) and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (April 7, 1939).
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.