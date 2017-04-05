Essential California: Will Congress kill a $101-billion tax break for Californians?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, April 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A tax break that would be missed

Republicans in Washington are fixing to ax a federal tax deduction for state and local taxes. In 2014, California residents received $101 billion in deductions because of this tax break — the most nationwide, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. Los Angeles Times

Confidential wheeling and dealing

Developers are striking deals with neighborhood groups worth millions of dollars to placate concerns over building projects. Critics decry these agreements, calling them “hush money,” while the groups involved say it’s the only way to defend the city’s neighborhoods. Los Angeles Times

Big-time casino raid

Gamblers were not happy Tuesday morning when federal authorities raided the Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens and seized thousands of financial records as part of what law enforcement officials are calling an investigation into possible money laundering. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

One more time: With a crowded field of candidates having been narrowed to two, the race to represent L.A.’s 34th Congressional District will go to a runoff June 6. The seat went up for grabs after Xavier Becerra became state attorney general. Los Angeles Times

No parking here? You’d better stop parking on the bedraggled patches of grass between the curb and the sidewalk. L.A. may start citing motorists again for parking on city parkways. Los Angeles Times

Big shoes to fill: Meet the man tasked with replacing Vin Scully as the Dodgers home play-by-play announcer. His name is Joe Davis, and he’s 29. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s how Scully spent opening day: paying bills and buying anti-moth repellent. Los Angeles Times

Principal ousted: A popular Riverside Drive charter school principal has left her job, and parents at the school want to know why. Los Angeles Daily News

What wasn’t built: Check out this these photos of building projects in Los Angeles that never happened. One idea was an offshore freeway in Santa Monica. The Guardian

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

“Sanctuary state” legislation advances: The state Senate on Monday passed legislation that would provide lawyers for immigrants facing deportation and limit the cooperation between local and state law enforcement agencies with federal immigration officials. Los Angeles Times

Fear abounds: A new study from UCLA finds that 37% of L.A. County residents are worried that they, a family member or friend will be deported. LAist

Lots of visas coming in: At a government processing center in Laguna Niguel, truckloads of visa applications are pouring in before the door slams shut. New York Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A big receipt: California is facing an $860-million repair bill for roadways battered by record winter storms. Los Angeles Times

How to resist: California Democrats are debating how they should respond to the Trump administration. Some are gearing up for a fight, while others think a softer approach might be better. New York Times

Not enough train cars: A BART extension to San Jose will be completed by the end of 2017, but transit officials are worried they won’t have enough rail cars to fully service the two new stations. San Francisco Chronicle

Not as grand: Despite the rise of Trump, the Republican Party in California is still struggling. Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

Prostitute may be deported: An escort who injected a former Google executive with a fatal dose of heroin aboard his yacht in Santa Cruz four years ago is facing possible deportation, federal officials said Tuesday. Los Angeles Times