Essential California: Gov. Brown’s $52-billion transportation plan faces an uncertain future

TOP STORIES

Brown’s legacy at stake

Legislators are poised to vote on a $52-billion tax-and-spend transportation plan, one that could be an important chapter in the story of California's most prominent political family. Gov. Jerry Brown has framed this sweeping plan as being one of the defining aspects of his legacy and his return to public life in his second stint as the head of the state. Los Angeles Times

Immigration investigation

Federal agents on Wednesday raided the San Gabriel Valley homes and office of people targeted in a large-scale visa and financial fraud investigation. This comes after a years-long investigation. The suspects are believed to have collected as much as $50 million in bogus investments from scores of Chinese nationals, who were granted permission to live in the United States in exchange for the money. No one has been arrested or charged in the investigation. Los Angeles Times

Recouping some unfair taxes

Tenants of a trailer park at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds weren’t charged only rent. They also had to pay a 10% tax. That was an additional expense they never should’ve been hit with. Now these residents are getting some money back after the Los Angeles County Fair Assn. agreed to pay $325,000 to resolve a lawsuit, according to court documents. More than 475 people are believed to be eligible for reimbursement. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Two Clintoncrats in the runoff: It looks like two Democrats, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and attorney and former city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn, will face each other in a runoff in June to see who will replace state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra in Congress. Mariel Garza writes that “voters in the 34th Congressional District not only rejected the Berniecrats … they veered decidedly Clintonesque.” Los Angeles Times

Biased insurance: A large investigation has found that in several states, including California, residents of minority neighborhoods pay higher car insurance premiums than white areas with the same risk. One neighborhood the reporters focused on was View Park, which has been called the “Black Beverly Hills,” and how premiums were 13% higher there for a 30-year-old female safe driver than in Woodland Hills, a predominantly white suburb in north Los Angeles. ProPublica

New L.A. resident: There’s a new mountain lion roaming the Santa Monica Mountains. P-23 gave birth to P-54 about a month ago, but there’s some concern that the father is P-23’s half-brother. This would make the young kitten a product of inbreeding. Los Angeles Daily News

A complicated Dodgers story: There’s a new book out about the long and fraught history of Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne writes, “That fight [to get the stadium built] was a tougher and more complex one than even many longtime Dodger fans likely know.” Los Angeles Times

Keep it dry? Is refilling Silver Lake really a huge mistake? Curbed Los Angeles

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Hail this: LAX is making a lot of money from Uber and Lyft, especially compared with taxis. BuzzFeed

Small-city power: Across California, a “new organizing effort [has] zeroed in on small-town elections as a strategy to thwart big fossil-fuel infrastructure projects.” Capital & Main

It’s a dog fight: In the latest round of the simmering feud between Arnold Schwarzenegger and President Trump, the former California governor on Wednesday blasted the president’s proposal to slash federal funding for after-school programs. Los Angeles Times

And another thing … : Schwarzenegger also said that Ohio Gov. John Kasich should campaign for the White House in 2020, essentially calling for a primary challenge to his fellow Republican, President Trump. Los Angeles Times

The tricky problem with transitional living: It’s been called “housing of last resort,” and in the Bay Area a tragic fire at one of these transitional living facilities “exposed the difficult position in which many city and county regulators and homeless advocates find themselves when it comes to this type of housing: a choice between safety or the streets.” The Mercury News