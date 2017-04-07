Essential California: Devin Nunes' fall from grace

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, April 7, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Nunes gone
So what caused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to temporarily step aside from the Russia probe? It appears to be accusations the California Republican may have improperly disclosed classified information, which is now the subject of a House investigation. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The L.A. Times’ Cathleen Decker writes that Nunes’ fall is “a reminder that power can vanish in Washington as swiftly as it accumulates, and that, at minimum, every act in this hyper-partisan environment spurs a furious reaction.” Los Angeles Times
Tale of two senators
Amid all the self-reflection and infighting among Democrats about how to find their way out of the wilderness, Sen. Kamala Harris is emerging as a more nuanced political character than many on either side of the political line expected. Los Angeles Times
Meanwhile, at age 83 and despite resistance from some fellow Democrats, Dianne Feinstein seems likely to seek, and win, another U.S. Senate term, making history in the process as California’s longest-serving senator. Los Angeles Times
Victory for climate policy
California's controversial cap-and-trade program, one of the state's most important climate policies, was upheld by a state appeals court in a victory for Gov. Jerry Brown and others who are now fighting President Trump on various environmental fronts. Los Angeles Times
Road repair
After a week of fierce debate, the state Legislature on Thursday approved a plan to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees by $5.2 billion a year to pay for the repair of California’s pothole-ridden, decaying system of roads, highways and bridges. Gov. Jerry Brown had lobbied hard for it. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
How he gets around L.A. without a car: “ ‘Nobody walks in L.A.?’ I do,” writes one lawyer. “But more often I ride my bike, and I’m healthier for it. I’ve also mastered the art of cycling while in a suit. If I have a truly fancy political function to attend across town, I take Uber.” Los Angeles Times
Big name: Maria Elena Durazo, the L.A. labor leader widely considered one of California’s most powerful women, will run for the seat being vacated by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León. Los Angeles Times
Charter drama: The fate of two Los Angeles charter schools remained an open question Wednesday, after a state commission declined to make a recommendation on whether they should remain open or close this summer. The move comes amid a federal investigation of the charter network that operates the schools — the Celerity Educational Group. Los Angeles Times
Remember “G.L.O.W.”? The L.A. female wrestling scene in the 1980s is about to become a Netflix series. LAist
Head of the line: Disneyland’s FastPass is being extended to more attractions. Orange County Register
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Limiting speech? The Los Angeles City Council is preparing a new weapon to use against visitors who yell, play recording devices or cause other disruptions at City Hall: trespassing charges. Good policy or free speech attack? Los Angeles Times
Wage war: Some in San Diego see evidence that the city’s minimum-wage hike is killing jobs. But is it also helping workers? San Diego Union-Tribune
More eyes needed? Does California’s watchdog need watching? Sacramento Bee
Costly construction: State officials hope to sign a contract for reconstruction of the heavily damaged Oroville Reservoir spillway by April 17. The state does not yet know the cost of the repairs, which are likely to be higher than the $100-million to $200-million estimate officials made earlier this year. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Threats? Are some California landlords threatening tenants with deportation in the Trump era? CityLab
Reaching out: San Diego Unified School District administrators and teachers will have calendars showing Islamic holidays, students will learn more about the religion in social studies classes, and safe places will be created on campuses for Muslim students as part of a multi-tiered approach to combat Islamophobia. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Plunge aftermath: A woman who plunged 60 feet while taking a selfie on a Northern California bridge is not likely to face charges for crossing a closed walkway. Los Angeles Times
Crime issues: After years of declines, crime is rising in Santa Ana and becoming a potent political issue. Orange County Register
Huge bail: A Bay Area woman accused of killing the father of her two children has been released from custody after raising nearly $70 million to get out of jail. Los Angeles Times
Riot remembered: As the L.A. riots got underway, police had to figure out where the looting was most likely to occur. LA Weekly
CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENT
Wasting water? By this measure, California wasted a lot of the water it got from this winter’s record storms. Wall Street Journal
California’s difference: For the Golden State, the battle with President Trump over climate change is about a lot of things, including the state’s new boom in green jobs. The New Yorker
Summer worries: Fire officials believe the record rains this year could cause more summer grass fires as all the green turns gold. San Bernardino Sun
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
The real Monterey? HBO really gentrified Monterey to create the fancy playground for “Big Little Lies.” Many of those houses were actually in Malibu. Vulture
Protest over artist: More than three decades after artist Ana Mendieta fell to her death from a New York City high-rise at age 36, a group of Los Angeles artists and arts workers staged an action at the Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition by the minimalist sculptor Carl Andre in memory of Mendieta. Andre, who was Mendieta’s husband, was acquitted in 1988 of second-degree murder charges in her death. Los Angeles Times
Twitter versus Trump: Twitter is the social media outlet President Trump favors to spread his message, but it's also home to a host of critical accounts claiming to be written by dissenting federal employees. The accounts haven’t gone unnoticed by the federal government, which sent Twitter a summons in March asking the social media company to help identify the user or users behind an account claiming to be a rogue member of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Twitter is now firing back. Los Angeles Times
Flower jam: The wild flower “super bloom” — perhaps the largest in more than a decade — has drawn a steady stream of eager flower-peepers, including naturalists, tourists and hordes of amateur photographers seeking the perfect trophy shot for their social media accounts. Unfortunately, this extraordinary bloom has also caused many visitors to stray from established foot paths and sent them tromping through fields of California poppies and other flowers, crushing their delicate petals and stems. Los Angeles Times
Coffee city: San Francisco was once a thriving home to food manufacturing. That industry collapsed long ago. But now there is one bright spot: coffee roasting. San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles: Cloudy and in the low 70s. San Diego: Cloudy and in the mid-60s. San Francisco and Sacramento: Rain through Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Carol Davenport:
“I grew up in an unincorporated part of the San Gabriel Valley in the early to mid-’60s when there were acres of fields where my four brothers and I could play from dawn till dusk all summer long. Our next-door neighbor was a small-time promoter who would occasionally bring over whatever celebrity he could corral to help keep us busy. All-time best was Gypsy Boots, the original barefoot, organic, long-haired proto-hippie who would toss a football to the five of us until we collapsed from laughter and fatigue.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
