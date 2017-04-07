Essential California: Devin Nunes' fall from grace

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, April 7, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Nunes gone

So what caused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to temporarily step aside from the Russia probe? It appears to be accusations the California Republican may have improperly disclosed classified information, which is now the subject of a House investigation. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The L.A. Times’ Cathleen Decker writes that Nunes’ fall is “a reminder that power can vanish in Washington as swiftly as it accumulates, and that, at minimum, every act in this hyper-partisan environment spurs a furious reaction.” Los Angeles Times

Tale of two senators

Amid all the self-reflection and infighting among Democrats about how to find their way out of the wilderness, Sen. Kamala Harris is emerging as a more nuanced political character than many on either side of the political line expected. Los Angeles Times

Meanwhile, at age 83 and despite resistance from some fellow Democrats, Dianne Feinstein seems likely to seek, and win, another U.S. Senate term, making history in the process as California’s longest-serving senator. Los Angeles Times

Victory for climate policy

California's controversial cap-and-trade program, one of the state's most important climate policies, was upheld by a state appeals court in a victory for Gov. Jerry Brown and others who are now fighting President Trump on various environmental fronts. Los Angeles Times

Road repair

After a week of fierce debate, the state Legislature on Thursday approved a plan to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees by $5.2 billion a year to pay for the repair of California’s pothole-ridden, decaying system of roads, highways and bridges. Gov. Jerry Brown had lobbied hard for it. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

How he gets around L.A. without a car: “ ‘Nobody walks in L.A.?’ I do,” writes one lawyer. “But more often I ride my bike, and I’m healthier for it. I’ve also mastered the art of cycling while in a suit. If I have a truly fancy political function to attend across town, I take Uber.” Los Angeles Times

Big name: Maria Elena Durazo, the L.A. labor leader widely considered one of California’s most powerful women, will run for the seat being vacated by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León. Los Angeles Times

Charter drama: The fate of two Los Angeles charter schools remained an open question Wednesday, after a state commission declined to make a recommendation on whether they should remain open or close this summer. The move comes amid a federal investigation of the charter network that operates the schools — the Celerity Educational Group. Los Angeles Times

Remember “G.L.O.W.”? The L.A. female wrestling scene in the 1980s is about to become a Netflix series. LAist

Head of the line: Disneyland’s FastPass is being extended to more attractions. Orange County Register

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Limiting speech? The Los Angeles City Council is preparing a new weapon to use against visitors who yell, play recording devices or cause other disruptions at City Hall: trespassing charges. Good policy or free speech attack? Los Angeles Times

Wage war: Some in San Diego see evidence that the city’s minimum-wage hike is killing jobs. But is it also helping workers? San Diego Union-Tribune

More eyes needed? Does California’s watchdog need watching? Sacramento Bee

Costly construction: State officials hope to sign a contract for reconstruction of the heavily damaged Oroville Reservoir spillway by April 17. The state does not yet know the cost of the repairs, which are likely to be higher than the $100-million to $200-million estimate officials made earlier this year. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Threats? Are some California landlords threatening tenants with deportation in the Trump era? CityLab

Reaching out: San Diego Unified School District administrators and teachers will have calendars showing Islamic holidays, students will learn more about the religion in social studies classes, and safe places will be created on campuses for Muslim students as part of a multi-tiered approach to combat Islamophobia. Los Angeles Times