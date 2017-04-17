Essential California: Why is California awash in plans to break up, secede from the U.S. and more?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, April 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Breaking up is hard to do

At least four proposals are floating about to reshape the state in some fashion, including two that would split up California along different axes. All work at cross purposes, and the result is varied degrees of hostility among proponents; none of the plans seems likely to reach fruition anytime soon, if ever. Since 1849, when the state was remade in a rush of greed and ambition, there have been more than 200 efforts to split apart, pull away or otherwise reimagine the vast empire known as California. Not one has succeeded. Los Angeles Times

LAPD changes in the offing

LAPD officers are expected to face new scrutiny when they open fire — with officials asking whether they could have resorted to less force to deal with the situation. Commissioners on Tuesday are expected to approve a policy that would require officers to try, whenever possible, to defuse encounters before using deadly force. Los Angeles Times

Battleground Berkeley

How Berkeley became an epicenter of violent clashes involving backers and critics of President Trump. There’s history and symbolism there. Los Angeles Times

High stakes on climate change

California made no secret of its ambitions when it enacted a landmark law on global warming just over a decade ago. Progress here on slashing greenhouse gas emissions, the law said, would have “far-reaching effects by encouraging other states, the federal government and other countries to act.” Now the goal has become more critical than ever as President Trump rolls back national environmental regulations. No matter how hard California pushes, the country will fall short of its obligations under the Paris agreement on climate change unless more states try to keep pace. Los Angeles Times

Plus: How Brown’s victory on a transportation plan makes the politics of climate legislation harder. Los Angeles Times And here’s an interview with Brown about his environmental agenda. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Questions over contract: Huntington Park city leaders picked a politically connected company to provide bus service for the city. Costs soon soared, as did complaints. Los Angeles Times

Last hike: Hikers in Griffith Park enjoyed their last days on a trailhead to the Hollywood sign before the path is closed down. Some decry the closure as an attack on hillside access. Los Angeles Times

Urban ruins? Are parking requirements ruining downtown Los Angeles’ future? Los Angeles Times

Plus: Developers are planning for a day when driverless cars allow them to turn parking garages into something else. Los Angeles Times

Looking back: They were interned at the Santa Anita race track in World War II. This weekend these Japanese Americans gathered to discuss the experience for history’s sake. Daily News

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Coming north: He’s been deported twice and survived bandits, trains and swamps, but this Honduran immigrant remains hopeful about reaching the U.S. Los Angeles Times

Refugee city: A troubling tale of domestic violence allegations and cultural clashes in Sacramento’s huge Afghan refugee community. Sacramento Bee

Pot pitfall: Pot use might be legal in California, but for those here illegally, getting caught could still get you deported. Press-Enterprise

Flashpoint: How Austin has become ground zero in the battle against Trump’s immigration policies. Los Angeles Times

Fact check: The cold data on immigration from Mexico and how needed the wall actually is. Washington Post

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT