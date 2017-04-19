Essential California: Three dead in Fresno shooting

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, April 19, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Shooting in Fresno

Three people are dead after a 39-year-old man allegedly went on a violent rampage in downtown Fresno. The suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, was wanted in the separate shooting death of a security guard outside a motel last week. Muhammad’s father, Vincent Taylor, told The Times on Tuesday that his son believed he was part of an ongoing war between whites and blacks, and that “a battle was about to take place.” “I’m happy he was arrested,” Vincent Taylor said. “I would hope that whatever Kori tells [police], they take him seriously and they start following up.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Police say Muhammad yelled “Allahu Akbar” when cops took him into custody, and his social media feeds are full of references to racial conflict and black nationalism. Los Angeles Times

New rules for L.A. cops

The Los Angeles Police Commission has changed the rules to require officers to try, whenever possible, to defuse tense encounters before firing their guns — a policy shift that marks a significant milestone in the board’s attempts to curb shootings by police. This vote was the culmination of a yearlong effort to change its ways. Los Angeles Times

New competition in town

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to create a utility company that will compete with Southern California Edison. Initially, as many as 500,000 residential and 200,000 commercial utility customers in unincorporated cities throughout the county will be eligible to join the operation. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Airbnb battle: Airbnb is warning city officials that Los Angeles could face a budgetary blow if it restricts how many days Angelenos can rent out rooms or whole homes on its platform. Los Angeles Times

Get applying: There are as many as 45,000 open cyber security jobs in California, and the nation’s higher educational institutions are scrambling to add courses that help students get these positions. San Diego Union-Tribune

Simmons in the hospital: Fitness guru Richard Simmons, who has been absent from the public eye for several years now, has been hospitalized as he battles severe indigestion. ABC News

What will happen to Billy? A battle is brewing over where to keep the L.A. Zoo elephant Billy. Councilman Paul Koretz wants to move the Angeleno, who has been here since 1989, to a sanctuary where he can roam more freely. Associated Press

Facing her fear of driving: She just won Pulitzer — but maybe the biggest triumph was driving on the freeway from LAX. New York Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Dreamer deported: After spending an evening with his girlfriend in Calexico, Calif., on Feb. 17, Juan Manuel Montes, a DACA recipient, was sent to Mexico. Montes had left his wallet in a friend’s car, and within three hours he had been shipped over the border. Los Angeles Times

Bonds are up: The price of immigration bail bonds has tripled over the last 20 years, and sometimes those who can’t pay up and bond out choose to self-deport rather than spend time in federal custody. The Desert Sun

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

California created Trump: President Trump won in 2016 railing on liberal paradises like California, but a close look at the president’s advisers, and their pasts, shows that this state is really what gave America Trumpism. Politico

Classic DMV: The California Department of Motor Vehicles isn't making sure that people issued placards for disabled parking should actually have them, a state audit has found. Los Angeles Times

Reds in a sea of blue: The state assembly is solidly Democratic, but two GOP members are thriving right now by introducing bills left and right. “I don’t think that, in the Legislature, people walk around with the idea that they’re going to label people as partisans,” Assemblyman Jay Obernolte said. Inland Valley Daily Bulletin