Essential California: If another riot broke out, how would the LAPD respond?

How the LAPD would respond to a riot today

Over the past quarter-century, police and others have analyzed what went wrong on April 29, 1992, and how officials would deal with unrest the next time around. “My belief is it’s a failure of the institution,” current LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said of what happened 25 years ago, in an interview this week. Los Angeles Times

Korean Americans remember

Justin Chon was 10 and Carol Park 12 when the city began to riot. They were children then, confused and scared, unsure of why their parents and all they had worked for had become targets of so much rage, or why they heard little to nothing of their Korean friends and neighbors’ experience of the riots in the ensuing years. Los Angeles Times

Goodbye to all those new national monuments?

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that could lead to the reduction or elimination of some national monuments.The order, which Trump signed in a ceremony in the office of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, instructs Zinke to review monuments created by Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama under the 1906 Antiquities Act, which gives presidents the power to limit use of public land for historic, cultural, scientific or other reasons. Los Angeles Times

Gearing up for a strike

The ancillary businesses that make the film industry hum are bracing for a writers strike. The work stoppage could begin as early as May 2 if the union can’t agree to a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Picture Car Warehouse rents vehicles to film and TV productions, and its owner decided a few months ago to auction off about 200 of his 600-car fleet partly to cull his inventory in anticipation of a dearth of work. Los Angeles Times

A crazy real estate market

One homeowner did her best to sum up the Southern California residential housing market: “This is insane,” Elizabeth Rodriguez said. A report out earlier this week from CoreLogic shows the Southern California median home price jumped 7.1% in March from a year earlier, hitting $480,000 in the six-county area. And despite low inventory, sales rose 7.8%. Los Angeles Times

So there, North Korea! An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched just after midnight Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base as part of an operational test to show the country’s nuclear deterrent capability, according to the U.S. Air Force. Los Angeles Times

Baca is in trouble: Federal prosecutors are going to try to put former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca in prison for two years when he is sentenced next month for obstructing a probe into abuses at county jails, according to court documents. Los Angeles Times

The next phenom: Hunter Greene, a pitcher at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, has made the cover of Sports Illustrated. Greene, 17, hits baseballs 450 feet and throws them 102 mph. He also is likely to be the first selection in the MLB draft. Sports Illustrated

Got his eye on the court: President Trump said in an interview Wednesday that he has “absolutely” considered proposals that would split up the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where judges have blocked two of his executive actions relating to his proposed travel ban. Washington Examiner

Setting the record straight: Officials at University of California campuses changed their responses and dropped criticism of the UC Office of the President after it contacted them, instead offering more positive reviews of its effectiveness, according to documents released as part of a scathing audit of the administration. Los Angeles Times