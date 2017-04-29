Essential California: Vacant lots dotting South L.A. a painful reminder of L.A. riots

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, April 29. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

TOP STORIES

25 years ago today

It’s been a quarter-century, but South L.A. is still dotted with empty lots that serve as reminders of the riots that raged in this area. “We had wars with countries that were rebuilt 25 years later,” said City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents many of the South Los Angeles neighborhoods hard-hit by the riots. “Germany and Japan were rebuilt 25 years later.” Los Angeles Times

How would it play now? Take a second and think about how a riot might be covered today. The hollowing out of local news media and the growth of giants such as CNN — not to mention the proliferation of social media — would lead to coverage that’s far different. Los Angeles Times

And how is it depicted in movies? Here are the stories of the L.A. riots through the eyes of some Korean American filmmakers. Los Angeles Times

Words from the Chief: LAPD Chief Charlie Beck writes in the L.A. Times about his experience working in the department and how the riots were a seminal moment for him. “It is my promise to Los Angeles that we will never forget those lessons so dearly learned and that we will never fail you again.” Los Angeles Times

At the ballpark: Here’s what it was like to be in Dodger Stadium, unaware of what was unfolding outside on the streets of South L.A. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here are The Times’ front pages from April 29 and the days that followed. Los Angeles Times

California pushing back against Trump: The president’s decision to reexamine offshore drilling in areas that have been off limits could test California's battle-hardened defenses against oil development. “We will fight to the end,” said Susan Jordan, executive director of the California Coastal Protection Network, an environmental group. “They will not get any new oil on these shores.” Los Angeles Times

Problems in Orange County’s Sheriff's Department: A grand jury report has criticized the Orange County Sheriff's Department over last year’s escape of three jail inmates who were on the run for days before their capture. Los Angeles Times

An outsider pick: Banc of California this week named a new chief executive, an outsider who will be tasked with leading the institution as it tries to emerge from a shake-up and scandal that led to the last CEO’s resignation. Los Angeles Times

About the immigrants: Roughly half of the 675 immigrants who were picked up in roundups across the United States in the days after President Trump took office either had no criminal convictions or had committed traffic offenses, mostly drunken driving, as their most serious crimes. Washington Post

A shell fight: Iranian pistachio producers are hoping that a 241% duty, which has jacked up their potential U.S. prices since the mid-1980s, is removed. But California producers are saying not so fast. Sacramento Bee

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY

Los Angeles Times photographer Kirk McKoy in South Los Angeles on the first night of the riots. McKo Patrick Downs / Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times photographer Kirk McKoy in South Los Angeles on the first night of the riots. McKoy was fired at by rioters. This image was scanned from a special edition of "Among Ourselves," an employee publication. Los Angeles Times photographer Kirk McKoy in South Los Angeles on the first night of the riots. McKoy was fired at by rioters. This image was scanned from a special edition of "Among Ourselves," an employee publication. (Patrick Downs / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Times’ parent company used to have an employee publication called “Among Ourselves.” Here’s something from a special edition of the publication about The Times’ riots coverage 25 years ago:

“Times reporters and photographers faced danger throughout the riots and were themselves the targets of violence.

“Photographer Kirk McKoy was taking pictures of a looted liquor store when a man with a half-empty whiskey bottle in his hand ordered him to stop taking pictures. The man then fired off half a dozen gunshots at McKoy, who ran down the street dodging and weaving.

“An hour later, McKoy and photographer Mike Meadows were stopped at a South Central intersection when a man pulled a pearl-handled revolver on them. They both ducked under the dashboard and Meadows hit the accelerator with his hand, speeding through the intersection.” Los Angeles Times

