Essential California: LAUSD has a watershed moment

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, May 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

L.A. schools’ political earthquake

Tuesday was shaping up to be a watershed election for the Los Angeles Unified School District, where supporters of charter schools were on track to win a majority on the school board, based on early ballot tallies. It would mark a political earthquake with big implications for how students are taught in America’s second-largest school district.

Some key takeaways:

-- L.A. Unified has more charters and more charter students than any other school system, but they still account for only about 16% of enrollment. With a majority on the board, charter forces could significantly increase those numbers.

-- Teachers unions have long been a dominant force in school politics. But this time, charter forces significantly outspent the unions. Campaign spending was expected to top $15 million, making this the most expensive school board election ever.

-- Charter forces have long been critical of how the LAUSD is run. Now they will have to show they can steer the massive, often frustrating, bureaucracy better. Los Angeles Times

Dealing with LAPD’s problem officers

A ballot measure that would significantly change the way the Los Angeles Police Department handles serious officer misconduct was leading in early returns Tuesday, despite misgivings from some community activists that it would result in more lenient treatment for problem cops. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Gil Cedillo appears to have beaten back a challenge in an especially ugly City Council race in northeast L.A. Los Angeles Times

The GOP tent

We hear a lot about Trump voters and how experts say they were ignored before election day. But columnist Steve Lopez goes to Orange County to meet two self-proclaimed Reagan Republicans who feel ignored from the party they’ve long called home. Should they be allowed into the tent? Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Comedian’s honor: Nearly three years after his tragic death, actor Robin Williams will have a chair endowed in his honor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Los Angeles Times

Slow down: City officials are trying to crack down on street racing on one notorious boulevard by adding special strips to the roadway. Will it work? Daily News

Bookish: Touring the surprising number of vintage bookstores in L.A. New York Times

Hotel stories: Unlocking the many mysteries that lie inside the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. “The ’80s were bad for our hotel.” LAist

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Presidential highway: The renaming of a stretch of the 134 as the Obama freeway in L.A. looks as if it’s going to happen, despite the Obamajam jokes. Los Angeles Times

Old school vs. new age: A pivotal election is underway that could push the Democratic stronghold of California even further left and recalibrate the direction of arguably the most influential state political party in the nation. Staunchly liberal and pro-union, the top two contenders for chair of the California Democratic Party offer a sharp contrast in style and strategy. Los Angeles Times

Homeless test: Plans for a homeless shelter in the heart of Irvine are shaping up to be a big political test for Orange County. Orange County Register

Iger’s not going anywhere: Amid the talk of political office, it appears longtime Disney chief Bob Iger is in no hurry to leave his day job — and has no clear plans for what happens when he goes. Wall Street Journal

CRIME AND COURTS

Busted: Authorities swarmed a remote compound in northeast Los Angeles County and seized 7,000 birds in what officials described Tuesday as a raid on the largest illegal cockfighting cache in U.S. history. Los Angeles Times