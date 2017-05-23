Essential California: The fatal decision of a terminally ill mother

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, May 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A fatal choice by a dying woman

Lai Hang knew she was going to die of cancer. She also knew she had to do something about her son who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. What happens next is shocking and an insight into how taboos surrounding mental illness are especially rampant among Asian American families. Research shows that they are the least likely among all racial groups to use mental health services. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Understand better some key points about mental illness, violence and Asian Americans. Los Angeles Times

No one takes the bus?

As ridership on Southern California’s largest bus network has steadily dropped over the last few years, transportation officials have assured critics that the decline is temporary and that riders would soon return. But now, “Metro is conducting an extensive study of how well Los Angeles County’s vast bus network actually serves its riders, and how the network of 170 lines and 15,000 stops could be changed to attract new customers. Los Angeles Times

A pricey single-payer plan

A single-payer healthcare system in California — a galvanizing cause among the state’s progressive flank — would cost $400 billion annually, according to a legislative analysis released on Monday. Of that, $200 billion would need to be raised from new taxes. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A former Baca associate is sentenced: William “Tom” Carey, once a captain in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who admitted to obstructing an FBI investigation into county jails and gave federal prosecutors crucial testimony that helped convict disgraced former Sheriff Lee Baca in the scheme, was sentenced to nine months in prison Monday. Los Angeles Times

Fighting “artwashing”: In Boyle Heights, there’s a fight going on to keep the neighborhood from becoming “the next Silver Lake or the next Echo Park, formerly Latino neighborhoods overtaken by glass condominiums full of white people who have come from Beverly Hills, or maybe the hills of Arkansas.” Newsweek

O.J. will get a parole hearing: After nearly a decade behind bars, O.J. Simpson could be released from prison this year and will have a parole hearing this July, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. NBC News

Moonves re-ups: CBS Corp. has extended its employment agreement with its chief executive, Leslie Moonves, for an additional two years — pushing the boss’ retirement date to June 30, 2021. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Define “sanctuary city”: The Trump administration has settled on a narrow definition of what it means to be a “sanctuary city” and limited the potential financial consequences for state and local governments. Los Angeles Times

Legal defense fund in the works: “The city of Santa Ana has taken another step toward setting up a legal defense fund for immigrant residents facing deportation, ordering staff to put forth a full proposal and dollar amount to be voted on by city council.” KPCC

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Where’s Jerry? “Gov. Jerry Brown traipses all over the world trying to save the planet from global warming. But he needs to salvage one basic environmental program here at home,” Times columnist George Skelton writes. Los Angeles Times

Keep it clean: Here’s how the DMV is keeping smutty license plates off our roads. Sacramento Bee

BART getting federal help: The Trump administration announced Monday that it will fully fund a $650-million federal grant for electrification of a San Francisco Bay Area train system. It would also help California's bullet train project. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

One family’s story: An accusation of rape in Sacramento: Was it true? The Marshall Project