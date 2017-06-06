Essential California: Prosecutors charge two men in deadly Ghost Ship fire

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, June 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Ghost Ship charges

Derick Ion Almena and Max Harris took over an aging warehouse in Oakland with hopes of creating an affordable space for artists and musicians to live and work in the Bay Area. Prosecutors said what they created was a death trap that killed 36 people when the Ghost Ship caught fire. Almena’s lawyers say he’s being scapegoated. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

--Who are the two Ghost Ship captains charged in the deaths of so many? Los Angeles Times

--Charges bring little comfort for the loved ones of victims. East Bay Times

-- The families of Ghost Ship victims have a new target: Pacific Gas & Electric. SF Gate

A poet for these times

Vanessa Tahay stands just 4 feet, 11 inches, but her words pack a punch. She is a poet, and at 18, considered among the best in Los Angeles. The high school senior has performed and competed not just here but also in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. She has found her voice in an age of uncertainty. Los Angeles Times

New homes proposed by the highway

A real estate developer, possibly with help from his state Assemblyman, is looking to build homes on an old Caltrans property. The homes would go next to the interchange of the 91 and 110 freeways, and this proximity to crowded highways has people worried. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Voting time again: Voters will head to the polls today to pick L.A.’s next congressman in an under-the-radar special election. Los Angeles Times

A changing law: Here’s what you need to know about California’s traffic proposal decriminalizing most tickets. Los Angeles Times

A tragedy: A Los Angeles firefighter died Monday morning, two days after he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown L.A. Los Angeles Times

Renter beware: Here are 10 of the worst landlords in Los Angeles. “Bad operators today are those that look only at the potential of the property, not the property itself,” said Daniel Gomez, director of code enforcement at the Housing and Community Investment Department of Los Angeles. Curbed LA

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Dangerous crossing: About 450 unidentified bodies have been found in Imperial County since the 1990s. Most were immigrants trying to hike, climb or swim their way to the American Dream. The Desert Sun

Sweet deal? President Trump narrowly avoided escalating a trade war with Mexico when the two countries reportedly reached a deal in a dispute over trade in sugar on Monday. Though this is just the first battle, the agreement averted steep U.S. duties and Mexican retaliation on imports of American high-fructose corn syrup ahead of the renegotiation of NAFTA. Reuters

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The spitballs are flying: Jose Huizar, a longtime ally of Antonio Villaraigosa, has decided to back the former L.A. mayor’s rival John Chiang for California governor. Los Angeles Times

Not so fast: California state senators have passed a single-payer healthcare bill, but Times columnist George Skelton concludes it's going nowhere fast. Los Angeles Times

More housing fast! A bill to increase affordable lodging on California’s coast has passed in the state Assembly and is now being considered in the Senate. KPCC

A new challenger: Pediatrician Mai Khanh Tran is entering the race to unseat Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) in California’s 39th Congressional District. Los Angeles Times