Essential California: Measuring California's snowpack goes high-tech

TOP STORIES

How we measure the snowpack

The way we measure California’s snowpack has been wonderfully simple and exactly the same for decades. A team would trek the rugged Sierra Nevada with three basic tools: a snow core tube, a scale and a notebook. But there is a growing belief that this low-tech process alone is becoming too unreliable to accurately deliver crucial data on the size of Sierra snowpack and its ability to sustain a growing and increasingly thirsty population. Los Angeles Times

Pride marches on

The Los Angeles pride parade has long been a bellwether of the LGBTQ community’s heartaches and victories. On Sunday, the parade was replaced with what can best be described as a symbol of the Trump era — a protest march, complete with a hashtag in its name: the #ResistMarch. It’s a major shift from an often wild event that had been receiving criticism from inside the gay community about being out of touch with the times. Los Angeles Times

Twiddling your thumbs

Meet Carolina Cabrera. She witnessed one of the strangest and most disturbing criminal trials in the history of Los Angeles, yet as an alternate juror, she had no say in the fate of the Grim Sleeper serial killer. Cabrera’s frustration mirrors that of many who serve as alternate jurors — a crew of understudies who must be as attentive as any other juror during the trial but face crashing boredom once deliberations begin. Los Angeles Times

Hate begets hate

Being a Sikh in America hasn’t been easy. After 9/11, scores of Sikhs were mistaken for Muslims and discriminated against. Sikh community leaders say they’ve seen another uptick since the 2016 presidential election and the Trump administration’s proposed immigration and travel bans. Those proposals, they argue, are fueling an intensified xenophobia. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The silver lining: Times columnist Robin Abcarian tells the story of a recent car crash she was involved in and how instead of it being a tragedy, it brought an unlikely group of Angelenos together. Los Angeles Times

So much change: Customers are battling a Brentwood Whole Foods to save a newsstand, and a way of life that’s existed for decades, writes Times columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

Saving their eyes: Faster access to a simple test is helping thousands of diabetics in L.A. County who face an increased risk of going blind. Los Angeles Times

And the winner is: Newly minted Tony winner Ben Platt portrays a high-schooler who’s so nervous, unsure and desperately lonely that he seems to fold into himself. None of this remotely resembles Platt in his own high school years at Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Healthcare for all: “California’s Democratic legislators want to extend health benefits to undocumented young adults, the continuation of an effort that ushered children without legal status into the state’s publicly funded health care system last year.” CALmatters

Ad campaign: New TV ads are slamming California’s “sanctuary cities,” using criminal cases to make a point. Los Angeles Times

Deportation relief? A push to help those here illegally with criminal records gets a new start. Press-Enterprise

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Smoke’s up: California is on the verge of creating a legal market for marijuana worth more than $5 billion that will help make the state a destination for pot-loving tourists, according to a new state-sponsored economic study. Los Angeles Times

Slow progress: Eighteen months after Los Angeles passed the nation’s most sweeping seismic retrofit law, more than 15% of the city’s earthquake-vulnerable wood apartment buildings have begun the process of retrofits. Los Angeles Times

The politics of the gas tax: Here's how that gas tax increase could give California Republicans a lifeline in 2018. The Times’ John Myers explains. Los Angeles Times