Essential California: The problem with everyone loving Los Angeles

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, June 19, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The problem with everyone loving Los Angeles

Los Angeles “remains a destination for people from around the world, many of them young, skilled and creative. They move here for culture, commerce, climate — or all three,” writes Times columnist Steve Lopez. These qualities are also a problem as they exacerbate an already urgent affordable housing crisis. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “Recent figures released by the county show that Latino homelessness shot up 63% in the last year, a staggering number in a county that saw its overall homeless population soar 23%, despite increasing efforts to get people off the street.” Los Angeles Times

Up by the Bay: San Francisco’s biennial one-night homeless count shows that since 2015 the western half of the city and significant residential strips of the rest of San Francisco have seen sharp increases in people living on the street — even as the citywide population of homeless people fell 0.5%, to 7,499. San Francisco Chronicle

Help amid uncertainty

The University of California is the nation’s first and only university system to provide free legal aid to students without legal status and their families. Officials from UC’s Immigrant Legal Services Center say demand for their services is soaring as President Trump’s policies sow uncertainty. Los Angeles Times

Considering a change

Criminal justice leaders are seeking to end lifetime registry for low-risk sex offenders in California. This change would benefit people like Frank Lindsay, who landed on California’s sex offender registry after he pleaded no contest to improperly touching a girl under 14. He hasn’t committed a crime in the four decades since then, but he still must register, costing him a business and sustainable livelihood. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A fun read: The case of the leaning pine tree: A natural history mystery unfolds on the Central Coast. Los Angeles Times

Sue Finley, 80, has worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge for more than 50 years. She’s seen history in her time and has worked on some of the laboratory’s most prestigious projects. Los Angeles Times

Fire erupts: Firefighters continued to gain ground Sunday on two separate brush fires burning near Castaic Lake and in the Wrightwood area of San Bernardino County. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Inside the White House, a battle over how tough Trump’s immigration crackdown should be. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Making class more challenging: The Lynwood Unified School District eliminated prerequisite courses and grade requirements that were keeping students out of high-level courses. The result: More students are taking and passing Advanced Placement tests. It was one of two L.A. County school systems named to the College Board’s honor roll for significantly increasing the number of students taking and passing AP exams. (The other was comparatively prosperous Arcadia Unified.) Los Angeles Times

Bang for the buck? California’s new system for funding public education has pumped tens of billions of extra dollars into struggling schools, but there’s little evidence yet that the investment is helping the most disadvantaged students. Cal Matters

Budget process: Times columnist John Myers breaks down why it's so easy to slip all kinds of things into California's budget, and it's been that way for decades. Los Angele Times

Another fight: California has opened a new front in the battle with the Trump administration: wages for low- and medium-income workers. The Orange County Register

CRIME AND COURTS