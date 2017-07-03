Essential California: 1,800 tons of nuclear waste with an ocean view and nowhere to go

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, July 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Where the waste goes

At the San Onofre nuclear power plant, there’s 1,800 tons of radioactive waste with an ocean view and nowhere else to go. The facility is closed, but Washington, D.C., has yet to find a lasting solution for this radioactive material and the other 79,000 tons of spent fuel spread across the nation. “It doesn’t make any sense to store the fuel at all these sites,” said Thomas Palmisano, chief nuclear officer at the Southern California Edison plant. “The public doesn’t want the spent fuel here. Well, the fuel is here.” Los Angeles Times

The gender gap

Among those who fight fires, a wide gender gap remains, with women holding about 13% of the permanent wildfire-suppression jobs in the Forest Service. But last month an exclusive group took part in a Women in Wildland Fire Basic Training Camp — the first to be held in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest. Los Angeles Times

A day at the races

About 1 p.m. this afternoon, for the 91st time since Santa Anita started its racing season the day after Christmas, a group of horses will break from the gate and run on a unique racecourse in the United States. They will start gaining velocity as they head downhill on the grass, flatten out for a few strides before heading slightly uphill for a couple of jumps and then make the only right-hand turn in American racing. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Sworn in: Mayor Eric Garcetti had his inauguration for a second term Saturday. Considered a politician with a future in national politics, he may find that his soaring ambition could also meet a sobering reality when taking stock of what he has accomplished. Los Angeles Times

Keeping up or catching up: The Los Angeles Unified School District has online and compressed “credit-recovery” courses to give students more, and often much speedier, ways to pull their grades up from failure. But it’s hard to know whether they are getting the same level of education as they would in a regular class, or even as their peers in other credit-recovery courses. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A new curriculum is teaching students in rural California about the dangers of human trafficking. CNN

Minimum wage upped to $12: More than half a million Angelenos got a raise this weekend, making the city the latest testing ground in the drive to boost the incomes of bottom-rung workers. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Trump supporter faces deported: Jorge Ramirez, an Oceanside minister and immigrant who is in the country illegally, didn’t think he would end up in line for deportation when he encouraged his U.S. citizen daughter to vote for now-President Trump. Now he could be booted from the country. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

At a crossroads: As Gov. Jerry Brown approaches the end of his tenure, the prospects of twin tunnels beneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to carry Sacramento River water southward and a north-south bullet train are in jeopardy. The two projects are central to his legacy. CalMatters

All debts are paid: Orange C​​​​​​ounty on Saturday delivered its last payment on the $1 billion worth of bonds it used to get out of bankruptcy. With interest, the repayment totaled about $1.6 billion. Los Angeles Times

Fight between behemoths: The conflict between California and Texas isn’t new, but Trump’s inauguration has aggravated the rivalry on several different fronts and turned it into an all-out war. Politico

CRIME AND COURTS

Boy’s body discovered: The remains of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy have been found at a Santa Barbara County recreation area, capping weeks of searching. Los Angeles Times

Going back in time: Learn the story of Kevin Sherbondy — who went to jail for owning an antique gun and later earned his release after several wealthy Bay Area socialites advocated for him. San Francisco Chronicle

Across L.A.: Two women and a man were killed in three unrelated slayings overnight in Carson, Lancaster and Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles Times

THE ENVIRONMENT