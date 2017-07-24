Essential California: What did USC know about its former med school dean?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, July 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:

The University of Southern California is taking steps to fire Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, who served as dean of its medical school. It remains unclear when top USC officials first learned about the allegations involving Puliafito. But The Times made repeated inquiries over the last 15 months about him, in some cases describing information reporters had gathered about the dean. Los Angeles Times

Plus: You can read the correspondence between USC and The Times here. Los Angeles Times

The midterm elections are 18 months away, but early fundraising shows that there will be at least a dozen hotly contested congressional races in California next year. Many of the challengers recently filed their first financial reports, and political insiders and donors are looking closely for indicators of who has fundraising ability. A strong early fundraising figure can deter potential rivals or draw support from the national political parties. Weak fundraising can encourage new opponents to enter the race. Los Angeles Times

A recent scandal involving cadets, stolen police cars and illicit sex has illuminated deficiencies in the cadet program and in how the LAPD keeps tabs on its cars and other equipment. Los Angeles Times

“As everyone knows, Los Angeles is always changing, and has been for the last few hundred years. Before Boyle Heights was predominantly Latino, it was home to people of Jewish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Croatian and Serbian descent. Echo Park, Highland Park and the Arts District have been transformed, too. Displacement is real, with rising rents forcing mass movements of people across the city in a money-driven game of winners and losers, and I’ve written about that many times. But you can’t easily reverse the phenomenon, or have any real impact with a race-based rant against a small independent coffee shop that moves into a vacant storefront and is embraced — as far as I could tell — by merchants and neighbors.”

-- Times columnist Steve Lopez on gentrification, change and fear in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Vandalism strikes a Boyle Heights coffeehouse again — and many residents are fed up. Los Angeles Times

Crackdown coming: Lowriders and other cars have turned out in force this summer for cruising events on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., a reminder of decades past when motorists would congregate and traverse the boulevard. But history appears to be repeating itself — with officials looking once again to enforce cruise control. Los Angeles Times

Strong words: O.J. Simpson is a “sociopath, a narcissistic liar, a murderer, a thug, a kidnapper, a robber,” Fred Goldman says. Associated Press

Revolutionaries: A father and son on two sides of California’s political and cultural extremes. New York Times

Major change: A measure to suspend and eventually repeal a widely reviled fire prevention fee levied on nearly 800,000 rural California properties has been approved by the Legislature. This change was offered as a bargaining chip by Democrats to entice Republicans to help pass an extension of the state’s cap-and-trade climate program. Los Angeles Times

Shedding their lab coats: In Orange County, Hans Keirstead is a pioneering stem cell researcher who is running to unseat GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. He’s part of a national trend of scientists shedding their lab coats to run for office. Politico

Get ready: Next June’s statewide ballot will ask if cap-and-trade revenues collected from 2024 to 2030 should be subjected to a supermajority vote in both houses of the Legislature. If legislators fail to act, the money would sit in limbo. Los Angeles Times

Modesto mourns: Former California state Sen. Dave Cogdill, who paid a political price for his role in ending the 2009 budget crisis, died Sunday morning after battling pancreatic cancer, his family said. He was 66. Los Angeles Times

