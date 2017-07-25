Essential California: Trump's mixed message on DACA frustrates 'Dreamers' and foes of illegal immigration

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, July 25, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Afraid and uncertain about the future

Ever since Donald Trump was elected, Melody Klingenfuss has known her time in the United States could be limited. The 23-year-old has temporary immigration relief under President Obama’s landmark Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which seemed imperiled amid Trump’s vowed crackdown on illegal immigration. But instead of clear policy, Klingenfuss and thousands of other DACA recipients have faced mixed messages, contradictory leaks and a lack of clarity about their future. Inside the administration, there has been talk of deportations, only to have the president himself sound a less dire tone. Los Angeles Times

Buffett’s big moves

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary has gobbled up utilities and natural gas pipelines and tapped into clean energy production, including from Southern California’s abundant geothermal resources. Buffett’s organization is pushing for a regional approach to delivering electricity throughout the West, with the operator of California’s electricity grid at the control switch. Los Angeles Times

Schiff gets a nickname from Trump

President Trump on Monday morning criticized the Democratic leader of the House investigation into Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 election, calling Burbank Rep. Adam Schiff “sleazy” and “biased.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Kershaw on the mend: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw exited Sunday’s game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back. The initial prognosis for Kershaw’s time on the disabled list is four to six weeks. Los Angeles Times

They’ll make their own database: After a court ruled that a list of 300 problematic L.A. County sheriff's deputies was secret, an advocacy group has started its own online database of officers with histories of misconduct. Los Angeles Times

More homes: Newhall Ranch is the biggest housing project in development in Los Angeles County and is moving forward after recently winning key approvals, but what does it mean for the housing crisis? KPCC

Must watch: This drone video captures some incredible scenes of L.A. landmarks as well as offbeat locations. LAist

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Speaking out: An ICE field agent, increasingly frustrated by the direction of the agency under President Trump, decided to speak out. The New Yorker

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A fight for the California Democratic Party: Kimberly Ellis, who narrowly lost the race to lead California’s Democratic Party, announced Monday that she planned to appeal a party committee’s affirmation of the election results two days ago, a potential precursor to a lawsuit. Los Angeles Times

A lonely battle: Rep. Barbara Lee is fighting back at Republican efforts to quell her push for a speedy new war authorization bill. The Hill

Making the roads safer: Nearly 20 years ago, Assemblyman Jim Frazier lost his daughter in a fatal car accident. Now he’s trying to pass legislation that would require new drivers under 21 years old to take lessons and adhere to driving restrictions during their first year on the road. Sacramento Bee

Just the facts: Southern California fact-checking site Snopes.com is asking readers to save the advertising-funded sleuthing service, which is in dire financial straits. The company is seeking donations through a GoFundMe campaign, which raised upward of $130,000 of its $500,000 goal in a matter of hours. The service has gotten much attention in the Trump “fake news” era. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Durst in court: Robert Durst — the idiosyncratic real estate tycoon accused of murdering his best friend to silence her — was in a Los Angeles court Monday to hear more witnesses, including a longtime friend, testify for the prosecution. Los Angeles Times