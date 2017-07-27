Essential California: USC says it ‘could have done better’

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, July 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

USC ‘could have done better’

USC President C. L. Max Nikias admitted Wednesday that the university “could have done better” in how it handled former medical school dean Dr. Carmen Puliafito, who a Times investigation found took drugs and associated with criminals and drug abusers. Nikias announced a new committee that would look at strengthening procedures for dealing with behavior by employees outside the workplace. His comments marked the first time USC has conceded that it could have taken more decisive action to address the dean’s behavior more than a year ago. Nikias and his administration have been under growing pressure from faculty and students to explain why they didn’t act sooner. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The accusations involving Puliafito have stunned the Boston medical world, where he was a respected and well-known member. Boston Globe

The parole board’s power

For years, California’s parole board followed one unspoken rule: Let no one out. Now, the board has entered a new era, empowered to grant more offenders a chance at parole after a decade's worth of court decisions and state laws that have broadened its discretion. With the greater legal flexibility, Gov. Jerry Brown has put the commission of 14 men and women at the frontline of his effort to reduce the prison population and to focus more on rehabilitation rather than relying solely on punishment. Los Angeles Times

Olympics drama

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that Los Angeles appears unlikely to be selected for the 2024 Summer Games. But the International Olympic Committee is making the prospect of hosting the Games four years later “financially so attractive, we would be stupid not to take 2028.” The question now is whether stretching out the time between winning the bid and hosting the event presents greater risks. Los Angeles Times

And over at the Mexican consulate

Employees of the Mexican Consulate in L.A. are getting sensitivity training on LGBTQ issues. “There was a wall between us, between the people who serve and the people who requested services,” said consulate employee Dulce María Flores Colorado, who is a lesbian. “My co-workers are very respectful … but there was misinformation, a lack of training.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Signed! Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed legislation aimed at improving air quality in polluted communities, a key step in the debate over the state’s battle against climate change and an issue that’s tested the influence of environmental justice advocates. Los Angeles Times

Garcetti interviewed: "Is [O.J. Simpson] welcome in Los Angeles?" Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. "I don't think most Angelenos would welcome him. I don't think a lot of communities would welcome him." BuzzFeed

Plus: Garcetti also said he will defy the Trump administration on immigration. BuzzFeed

Down in Orange County: Here are 11 stories about the homeless people who are living in the shadow of the Big A of Angel Stadium. Orange County Register

New factory: Gov. Brown attended Proterra Inc.’s opening of an electric-bus factory in Southern California on Wednesday, describing the plant as an example of how the state is still creating jobs while cleaning the air. Forbes

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Too much pot! A leader of California’s marijuana industry warned Wednesday that the state’s cannabis growers produce eight times the pot that is consumed in the state, so some will face “painful” pressure to reduce crops under new state regulations that will ban exports after Jan. 1. Los Angeles Times

Welcome, college graduates: For all the struggles facing many in California, the Golden State is still golden for college graduates. Public Policy Institute of California