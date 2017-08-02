Essential California: Covered California premiums will rise, and Anthem Blue Cross plans to cut coverage

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Premiums to rise

Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year. About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state. State officials said Tuesday that Anthem will continue providing coverage only in Santa Clara County and parts of Northern California and the Central Valley. Los Angeles Times

The Olympic reality

Despite politicians’ excitement, the $5.3-billion deal for the Olympics isn’t complete. The City Council and mayor must sign off a new host contract, an agreement that puts Los Angeles taxpayers on the hook for cost overruns. Once again, Los Angeles leaders are set to make the city the financial backstop for the 17-day event, despite questions about the bid. The City Council agreed to that provision in an arrangement to host the Olympics in 2024. But after the International Olympic Committee’s decision to tentatively award Los Angeles the 2028 Games, the council must again sign off on the deal. Los Angeles Times

Listen: Mayor Eric Garcetti and sports media mogul Casey Wasserman sat down with Bill Simmons to discuss the city’s Olympic bid. The Ringer

A treacherous hike

This winter’s heavy rains buried the Sierra Nevada with snow, blanketing trails and flooding rivers — making summertime hikes in California’s backcountry more treacherous than usual. The stories are harrowing. Some hikers have slipped into fast creeks and been swept away by the current; a few have drowned. Others have slid down steep snowy slopes, packed white with ice far later in the season than in typical years. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Father admits killing son: A South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland in April pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder. Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, will be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison when he returns to court on Aug. 23. The boy’s family wept as the prosecutor read the charges and mentioned the dead boy’s name. Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr.’s mother, Ana Estevez, sat in the courtroom’s front row clutching a small white urn. Los Angeles Times

Air Force One: The next generation of presidential jetliners will reportedly be two modified Boeing 747 jumbo jets that were originally set for service with a now-defunct Russian airline. They’re currently sitting in a “boneyard” in the Mojave Desert. Los Angeles Times

Tour cancellations: Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has canceled a number of forthcoming dates on his new "After Party" tour, including an Oct. 6 concert at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Gruesome death: A recently released video shows a Tijuana teenager drinking a lethal dose of liquid methamphetamine while being questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Los Angeles Times

Intervention: A 22-year-old Guatemalan man who was arrested by the Border Patrol and held in immigration detention was returned to his family after Rep. Duncan Hunter intervened on his behalf. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Raking in the cash: Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom raised more money this year than his three top Democratic rivals combined, continuing his front-runner status in the money race. Los Angeles Times

The other big race: California’s 2018 race for lieutenant governor, likely to be lost in shadow of the governor’s race, could turn out to be a pretty competitive contest. Los Angeles Times

Nice gig: Linda Katehi, the former UC Davis chancellor who resigned last year after an ethics probe into questionable moonlighting activities, will return to campus as a professor this fall for roughly the same rate of pay she received as an administrator, university officials said. Los Angeles Times