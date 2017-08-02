Essential California: Covered California premiums will rise, and Anthem Blue Cross plans to cut coverage

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Premiums to rise
Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year. About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state. State officials said Tuesday that Anthem will continue providing coverage only in Santa Clara County and parts of Northern California and the Central Valley. Los Angeles Times
The Olympic reality
Despite politicians’ excitement, the $5.3-billion deal for the Olympics isn’t complete. The City Council and mayor must sign off a new host contract, an agreement that puts Los Angeles taxpayers on the hook for cost overruns. Once again, Los Angeles leaders are set to make the city the financial backstop for the 17-day event, despite questions about the bid. The City Council agreed to that provision in an arrangement to host the Olympics in 2024. But after the International Olympic Committee’s decision to tentatively award Los Angeles the 2028 Games, the council must again sign off on the deal. Los Angeles Times
Listen: Mayor Eric Garcetti and sports media mogul Casey Wasserman sat down with Bill Simmons to discuss the city’s Olympic bid. The Ringer
A treacherous hike
This winter’s heavy rains buried the Sierra Nevada with snow, blanketing trails and flooding rivers — making summertime hikes in California’s backcountry more treacherous than usual. The stories are harrowing. Some hikers have slipped into fast creeks and been swept away by the current; a few have drowned. Others have slid down steep snowy slopes, packed white with ice far later in the season than in typical years. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Father admits killing son: A South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland in April pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder. Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, will be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison when he returns to court on Aug. 23. The boy’s family wept as the prosecutor read the charges and mentioned the dead boy’s name. Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr.’s mother, Ana Estevez, sat in the courtroom’s front row clutching a small white urn. Los Angeles Times
Air Force One: The next generation of presidential jetliners will reportedly be two modified Boeing 747 jumbo jets that were originally set for service with a now-defunct Russian airline. They’re currently sitting in a “boneyard” in the Mojave Desert. Los Angeles Times
Tour cancellations: Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has canceled a number of forthcoming dates on his new "After Party" tour, including an Oct. 6 concert at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Gruesome death: A recently released video shows a Tijuana teenager drinking a lethal dose of liquid methamphetamine while being questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Los Angeles Times
Intervention: A 22-year-old Guatemalan man who was arrested by the Border Patrol and held in immigration detention was returned to his family after Rep. Duncan Hunter intervened on his behalf. San Diego Union-Tribune
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Raking in the cash: Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom raised more money this year than his three top Democratic rivals combined, continuing his front-runner status in the money race. Los Angeles Times
The other big race: California’s 2018 race for lieutenant governor, likely to be lost in shadow of the governor’s race, could turn out to be a pretty competitive contest. Los Angeles Times
Nice gig: Linda Katehi, the former UC Davis chancellor who resigned last year after an ethics probe into questionable moonlighting activities, will return to campus as a professor this fall for roughly the same rate of pay she received as an administrator, university officials said. Los Angeles Times
Big trip abroad: Senate leader Kevin de Léon, along with seven other Democratic state senators, met Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and toured the National Diet of Japan, the country's legislative body. Los Angeles Times
And the ambassador is...: Kelly Roberts, who owns the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside along with her husband, Duane, is expected to be named as President Trump’s nominee to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Slovenia. New York Magazine
CRIME AND COURTS
Shooting: Two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday morning while responding to call of “an agitated and possibly armed subject,” authorities said. Los Angeles Times
Charges filed: Prosecutors have filed vehicular manslaughter charges against a Los Angeles bus driver in connection with an early-morning crash in Merced County last year that killed four people and nearly sliced the bus in half. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
That fin in the water: A close encounter with a shark on the Santa Barbara coast left columnist Steve Lopez looking for answers. It turns out it is safe to go into the water if you’re careful. Los Angeles Times
A team effort: Attorneys general from 15 states, including California, filed a legal challenge on Tuesday over the Trump administration's delay of Obama-era rules reducing emissions of smog-causing air pollutants. Associated Press
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Planting the seeds: In its 25th year, the Getty's Multicultural Internship Program is changing the face of arts leadership in L.A. Los Angeles Times
From the heart: Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, opens up about life without mom. Town and Country
Fair to less than middling: “The 2017 California State Fair is history, and the final numbers show a dramatic drop in attendance. About 36,000 fewer patrons came through the gates this year compared to last year.” KCRA
Tough questions: Top CBS programming executives ran into questions and criticism over the network's lack of progress over casting people of color and females in leading and key roles on its shows during its executive session at the Television Critics Assn. summer tour Tuesday in Beverly Hills. Los Angeles Times
Funeral held: “Family and close friends celebrated the life of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on Saturday at a private service in Los Angeles, while fans across the globe organized over 300 band-endorsed memorials.” Variety
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: showers Wednesday, partly cloudy Thursday. San Diego: partly cloudy Wednesday, sunny Thursday. San Francisco area: partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. Sacramento: sunny Wednesday and partly cloudy Thursday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Barbara Clark:
“During the 1950s and 1960s, music lessons were considered a necessary part of every child's education, so private music lessons were much in demand. In the Leimert Park/Mesa Heights area, the Institute of Musical Art was the hallmark of private music lessons. Its teachers taught a range of instruments, and it had a recital hall that was often rented by other teachers to showcase their own students. My 6-year-old daughter had her first piano recital on its stage, and my husband taught flute. In the ’70s and ’80s, the building also housed a recording studio for local musicians. Built in 1922, it was designated L.A. Historic-Cultural Landmark No. 344 in 1988. So its beautiful Spanish architecture has been preserved. Although abandoned in the early 2000s, it was restored and reactivated by new owners in 2010. It no longer offers music lessons, but now provides classes, workshops and spoken word performances for adults.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.