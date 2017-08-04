Essential California: State officials say immigration agents showed up at labor dispute proceedings

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Aug. 4, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Stopped at labor dispute proceedings

Federal immigration agents have shown up twice at California labor dispute proceedings to apprehend undocumented workers, in what state officials believe may be cases of employer retaliation. The Labor Commissioner’s Office, the state’s labor enforcement arm, said that since November agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have appeared at locations in Van Nuys and Santa Ana looking for workers who had brought claims against their employers. Los Angeles Times

Collecting the checks

As mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa sought the counsel of studio heads, fought for state tax credits to keep film and television production in the city and mingled with celebrities on the red carpet at glitzy film premieres and HBO parties. But as Villaraigosa runs for governor, Hollywood is divided. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Villaraigosa’s chief rival, has raised nearly twice as much from donors tied to entertainment and the arts. Los Angeles Times

‘Sanctuary city’ reprisal

In another move to pressure cities into cooperating with immigration enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice threatened Thursday to withhold crime-fighting help from four cities — including two in California — if they refuse to help federal agents target jail inmates suspected of being in the country illegally. But the decision to publicly question San Bernardino and Stockton appeared poorly thought out. Officials say neither city operates a jail. “The city of San Bernardino is not a sanctuary city,” Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. Los Angeles Times

Pastor for Trump’s team

Pastor Ralph Drollinger once said mothers of young children do not belong in state office. Now he leads Trump Cabinet members in Bible study. Drollinger also once declared that Roman Catholicism “is one of the primary false religions in the world” — precipitating his Bible study group’s move out of a suite of offices controlled by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Catholic. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

How the money flowed: A charter school advocacy group relied on major last-minute donations to help turn around a key Westside school board race and propel its favored candidates to a majority on the Los Angeles Board of Education, newly disclosed financial reports reveal. Los Angeles Times

Free Bieber: Police say Justin Bieber will not be charged for accidentally hitting a celebrity photographer with his pickup last month. Los Angeles Times

So we’re not perfect: Mayor Eric Garcetti tempered his post-Olympic deal boosterism of L.A. with some reality in an interview with the Guardian. He called L.A. an “imperfect paradise” with serious inequities. The Guardian

“Caddyshack,” Trump edition: They are going to war with gophers at the Trump National Golf Club in Palos Verdes. Daily Breeze

Angelyne responds: Angelyne, a.k.a. Renee Goldberg, responded to the Hollywood Reporter revealing her true identity. KPCC

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Big changes afoot: Cal State plans to drop placement exams in math and English as well as the noncredit remedial courses that more than 25,000 freshmen have been required to take each fall — a radical move away from the way public universities traditionally support students who come to college less prepared than their peers. Los Angeles Times

Oroville fallout: Two Butte County farmers have filed a $15-million claim against the state of California, claiming they lost valuable walnut trees as a result of the Oroville Dam crisis in February. Los Angeles Times

Bribery case: A former congressional aide was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of taking a bribe from a Compton marijuana shop, federal officials said. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

New charges for Knight: Former rap impresario Marion “Suge” Knight faces a new criminal charge accusing him of threatening to harm the director of the hit movie “Straight Outta Compton.” Los Angeles Times