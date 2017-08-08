Essential California: The 2028 Olympics give L.A. a chance to imagine its future

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A dream coming to a city near you

“L.A. is a conglomerate of small towns striving toward immensity and never making it, thank God,” famed author Ray Bradbury wrote. The 2028 Olympics give Los Angeles a chance to imagine this future where its immensity is a given. As The Times’ Thomas Curwen notes, Los Angeles is no longer powered by the innocence that Bradbury described. By many measures, it has become the world-class city that it could only once dream of. Los Angeles Times

Plus: What will Los Angeles transportation be like when the Olympics arrive in 2028? Los Angeles Times

And: This author believes the 1984 Olympics fueled the LAPD’s war on crime in minority communities. Will 2028 be a repeat of that? Washington Post

Oh yeah, and this: Los Angeles' bid to host the 2028 Olympics will receive financial support from the state, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a letter to city officials. Los Angeles Times

A recycling problem

Eight months ago, the Los Angeles City Council voted to overhaul the way trash is picked up at tens of thousands of businesses and large residential buildings, giving the work exclusively to a select group of companies. The new program, known as RecycLA, is not being universally welcomed by the businesses and residents who will rely on it for their trash pickup. In recent weeks, customers have been complaining about soaring prices, uncollected trash and calls to their new waste hauling companies going unreturned. Los Angeles Times

The Cambodian jewelers of California

Learn how Cambodian refugees found a new life in Southern California's jewelry market. About two dozen stores are packed into a single Chinatown strip mall, and about 30 more crowd the downtown jewelry district. Cambodian jewelry stores line Anaheim Street of Long Beach’s Cambodia town, cluster in a Fullerton strip mall and dot Orange County’s Little Saigon. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Where are the parks? L.A. is park-poor. So why is one of the most beautiful green spaces in the city — the Rowena Reservoir — locked behind a fence? Los Angeles Times

More Hadid news: For 5½ years, Juan Carlos Gonzalez worked as a security guard and driver for Mohamed Hadid. In a suit filed in U.S. District Court, Gonzalez accused Hadid and his assistant of making numerous wire transfers — out of the company that used to pay Gonzalez and in to out-of-state entities — to keep from paying him what he’s owed. Los Angeles Times

Bring sunscreen: By 2100, Southern California could see average summer temps in triple digits. KPCC

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A last-ditch reprieve: An immigration appeals court Monday granted a last-ditch reprieve to a man whose arrest and looming deportation have made him a cause celebre in the country’s roiling debate over illegal immigration. Romulo Avelica was arrested in February in Los Angeles by immigration officers moments after he dropped off one of his four daughters at school. Los Angeles Times

States fighting cities: Proposed state laws designed to crack down on sanctuary cities are putting local leaders in those municipalities on the defensive, forcing many to fight off measures they say could cripple their crime-fighting abilities and threaten economic growth. NBC News

Clothing and culture: Here’s how 11 women wear their immigrant identities. BuzzFeed

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Tough crowd: “May you die in pain.” That, from an older man in the audience, was the nastiest moment of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa's town hall in Chico on Monday. Los Angeles Times

Understanding homelessness: Even as Los Angeles starts a $1.2-billion homeless housing construction program, residents from Temple City to Venice are fighting to keep homeless projects out of their neighborhoods. These experts explain that mental illness and homelessness are connected, but not how you might think. Los Angeles Times