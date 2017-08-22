Essential California: When the Great American Eclipse came to a sky near you

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Sun’s out ...

All around California, huge crowds gathered to watch the Great American Eclipse as it moved across the sky. Hundreds of people swarmed the grassy lawn outside the Griffith Observatory, occasionally peering up at the sky. "I think it's a beautiful, great experience," sky gazer Brennis Branch said. "I am getting up in age and I'm not going to have another chance. I'm glad my son brought me." Los Angeles Times

Plus: A major corruption trial in San Bernardino was put on hold for 45 minutes so the jurors could witness this rare occurrence. The Press-Enterprise

They fled Venezuela’s turmoil for L.A.

The pictures out of Venezuela have been graphic, and the stories of food shortages and public dissent have been sad. A record number of Venezuelans have fled a spiraling humanitarian crisis in their home country to seek refuge in the United States. Some asylum seekers, like Eleazar Saldivia, who was a federal judge and now is an Uber driver, have landed in Los Angeles, where they join a small but active Venezuelan community that has created social media videos, held rallies, and organized electoral campaigns to support anti-government protests. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Gustavo Dudamel has long been reluctant to speak out about politics in his home country, but now he finds himself the target of criticism from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Los Angeles Times

News on the homefront

In a dramatic shakeup at the Los Angeles Times, the paper’s Chicago-based parent company has installed new leadership and plans to invest more resources in the news organization to move it more quickly into the digital age. Ross Levinsohn, 54, a veteran media executive who worked at Fox and served as interim chief of Yahoo, was named publisher and chief executive of the 135-year-old news organization. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big-money verdict: A Los Angeles jury issued a $417-million verdict Monday against Johnson & Johnson, finding the company liable for failing to warn a 63-year-old woman diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer about the risks of using its talcum products. The verdict marks the largest award yet in a number of suits claiming that the company’s talc powder causes ovarian cancer. Los Angeles Times

A death on the train: A fatal heart attack on Metrolink has prompted calls for defibrillators to be placed on commuter trains. Los Angeles Times

Tough words: Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne weighs in on the new $700-million USC Village: “It’s precisely the Village’s misreading of the architectural history of the USC campus — and the cultural history of Los Angeles — that leaves it looking so undernourished and out of place.” Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Recall revamp proposed: Democrats in the California Legislature pushed again Monday to revamp the rules covering recall elections, their second attempt to potentially delay an effort aimed at removing an Orange County state senator. Los Angeles Times

Still in charge: An attempt to oust Chad Mayes as Assembly Republican leader fell short Monday, but another vote is scheduled for next week. Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) has been facing calls for his ouster after he worked with Democrats to extend California's key initiative for fighting climate change. Los Angeles Times

ICYMI: San Fernando Valley Rep. Brad Sherman received an overwhelming endorsement from constituents Sunday for his decision to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump. Los Angeles Times

Hearings scheduled: “The California Senate will hold a series of public hearings next month to explore the rise of white supremacy in California and to ensure that the state is prepared to deal with race-driven rallies in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville.” Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

Sergeant charged: A Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is accused of fondling a deputy he supervised and forcing her to provide sexual favors in their workplace in exchange for his approving her time-off request, according to a district attorney’s memorandum. Los Angeles Times