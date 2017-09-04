Essential California: California debates classifying extremists as street gang members

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Are they gangs?

As forces on the extremes of the nation’s ever-widening political divide continue to battle with fists and weapons on the streets of California, law enforcement officials and politicians have started debating whether these extremist groups should be classified as street gangs. Such a designation could give law enforcement new tools to combat the groups. Numerous laws on the books give authorities the power to restrict the movements of gang members and enhance criminal charges against them. “There are violent extremists on both sides, and we need to look at a variety of legal and law enforcement strategies to deal with these groups,” said Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguin. Los Angeles Times

Getting rid of a relic

In Los Angeles County, signing up for Medi-Cal is often followed by a phone book-size directory landing on your doorstep. The 2017 directory for L.A. Care, a local Medi-Cal health plan, is 2,546 pages of doctors’ names listed by city, by specialty — anesthesiologists, gastroenterologists, ophthalmologists. It includes hours, addresses, phone numbers and languages spoken for each of the thousands of physicians. Now Medi-Cal is asking for the state to stop printing these behemoths, arguing that they aren’t useful and consumers would be better served with an online directory. Los Angeles Times

Fire in the Verdugos

Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County as firefighters continue to battle a 7,003-acre brush fire in the Verdugo Mountains north of downtown Los Angeles that destroyed three homes and shut down a stretch of the 210 Freeway. It came at the urging of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said the fire is the largest in the city’s history in terms of sheer acreage. The good news: Authorities have lifted evacuation orders and reopened the 210. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

It’s not a movie: Chinatown was jolted in January when Tony Young was stabbed to death while playing mah-jongg at Hop Sing Tong, the 141-year-old local social club. In the neighborhood, he was an elder statesman. To the FBI, he was the boss of a notorious gang. “He was a very cunning person. He knew how to show respect,” said Ben Lee, a retired LAPD detective who worked the Chinatown beat. “He would never be disrespectful to a police officer.” Los Angeles Times

Over in Westminster: Tibetan and Vietnamese figures say basic human rights and freedom continue to be denied to 6 million Tibetans inside their homeland and to 95 million in Vietnam, resulting in beatings, deaths, imprisonment without trials and self-immolations. In a gathering in Westminster to highlight human rights abuses, activists from both countries explained how they struggled under communist brutality but refuse to give up fighting for freedom. Los Angeles Times

‘This is bigger than us’: Jake Olson is legally blind and will never behold his perfect snap, the wondrous kick, that glorious final point of USC’s opening-day football victory. Still, as the team’s long snapper, he was essential in the Trojans’ prevailing on Saturday. Los Angeles Times

What a comeback: With two minutes left in the third quarter of the season opener at a boo-filled Rose Bowl on Sunday night, UCLA trailed Texas A&M by 34 points. Then came the biggest comeback in UCLA football history. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Policy gets personal: President Trump's decision on the “Dreamers” is personal for some members of the California delegation to Congress. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Hepatitis outbreak: San Diego County declared a health emergency Friday night, adding a new level of urgency to a hepatitis A outbreak that has hit hardest among the homeless population, killing 15 people and hospitalizing hundreds. Los Angeles Times

The senior senator: Maybe civility, tact and graciousness have become so untrendy in politics that when Sen. Dianne Feinstein plays nice to an American president she just naturally gets booed, columnist George Skelton writes. Los Angeles Times

Weighing in: “Gov. Jerry Brown, state schools Supt. Tom Torlakson and the state Board of Education have indicated by word and deed that they want soft oversight of how local schools are performing,” writes Dan Walters. Cal Matters