Essential California: An earthquake coming to a neighborhood near you

A grave warning

The magnitude 8-plus earthquake that ravaged southern Mexico Thursday was the largest to shake the country in nearly a century. Like California, Mexico is a seismically active region that has seen smaller quakes that have caused death and destruction. But Thursday’s temblor is a reminder that even larger quakes — while rare — do occur. Scientists say it’s possible for Southern California to be hit by a magnitude 8.2 earthquake. Such a quake would be far more destructive to the Los Angeles area, because the San Andreas fault runs very close to and underneath densely populated areas. Los Angeles Times

Plus: This earthquake offered another example of how an early-warning system can provide crucial time for preparation. Mexico, Japan and other countries have early-warning systems. California is developing one, but the effort has been threatened by budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times

A curious arrangement

The Lennox Virtual Academy is run by one of Los Angeles County’s smallest school districts. Every time a school — some of which are in other parts of the state — signs up for the program, students receive a free Chromebook. The Lennox School District, meanwhile, earns millions in additional state funding. That Lennox had created a virtual school isn’t remarkable, but the program operated in what legal experts have called a murky regulatory environment. It stood out both for enrolling students already attending school elsewhere and for its willingness, in partnering with Catholic schools, to test the limits of California’s particularly strict interpretation of the separation of church and state. Los Angeles Times

Live from Los Angeles

Top politicians in Los Angeles — a center of the Trump resistance — have made a point of not embracing the “sanctuary city” label. At first, City Hall leaders said it didn’t accurately describe the city’s policies. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who avoids using the term “sanctuary city” because he says it has no fixed definition, instead focused on creating a legal defense fund for immigrants and restricted city employees from assisting with federal immigration enforcement. But 10 months later, the Los Angeles City Council appears likely to adopt the sanctuary moniker. Council President Herb Wesson and Councilman Gil Cedillo introduced a resolution Friday to declare L.A. a “city of sanctuary,” calling it a direct response to President Trump’s announcement this week to unwind a program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Los Angeles Times

The Times' California politics team is closely tracking the ramifications of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

UC fights back

The University of California sued the Trump administration Friday for rescinding protections for immigrant students without legal status, saying it unconstitutionally violates their rights on “nothing more than unreasoned executive whim.” “It is imperative, however, that we stand up for these vital members of the UC community,” UC President Janet Napolitano said in statement. Los Angeles Times

AROUND CALIFORNIA

Oops: A federal agency left taxpayers on the hook for $50 million in water project costs that should have been paid by Central Valley irrigation districts, according to an inspector general’s report released Friday. Los Angeles Times

New gig: Coming off a failed campaign for Senate, former Rep. Loretta Sanchez will be an executive producer of the political drama “Accidental Candidate” for NBC. Los Angeles Times

The equal-pay fight: California is poised to open a controversial front in the battle for equal pay. The state Legislature could ban employers from asking anyone about their prior salaries. Orange County Register

He did what? “The Broward County Republicans are in turmoil today after revelations that a freshly elected member of their executive board is a man who once was charged with attempted murder in the savage claw-hammer beating of a then-classmate at a Los Angeles prep school for multi-millionaires’ children.” Miami Herald