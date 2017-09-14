Essential California: Free speech in Berkeley today is quite a spectacle

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Sept. 14, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Free speech in Berkeley circa 2017 is quite a spectacle

Ben Shapiro isn’t nearly as controversial as some right-wing speakers who have roiled the campus over the last year. Nonetheless, Berkeley is on high alert for his talk Thursday, the latest sign of the free-speech debate in a city hit by violence between far-left and far-right activists. UC Berkeley has told students that counseling is available to those stressed by all the commotion. A large swath of the campus will be closed off, including the plaza where the free speech movement began in the 1960s. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on security. The Thursday event marks the start of a parade of right-wing speakers who may be coming to campus over the next month. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Steve Bannon at Berkeley might end up being the big show. New York Times

And: For the first time in 20 years, Berkeley police will be allowed to use pepper spray on protesters. Los Angeles Times

A deal for the ‘Dreamers’?

Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday night they have reached agreement with President Trump to provide legal status for 800,000 immigrants who came to the country illegally as children. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said the deal would not include Trump’s signature promise to build a border wall. But White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a tweet denying that the wall was excluded. Los Angeles Times

Trouble for an L.A. education leader

Los Angeles school board President Ref Rodriguez was charged Wednesday with three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, the result of a months-long investigation by local authorities into donations to his successful first-time run for office in 2015. The allegations come at a high point in Rodriguez’s political career. Elected board president in July, he currently presides over the first L.A. school board majority dominated by members who were, like him, elected with major financial support from charter school advocates. Los Angeles Times

A different iPhone game-changer

The runaway success of “Pokémon Go” last year taught the world at least two things. One: Lots of people love Pokémon. And two: Creating good augmented reality — the kind that superimposes 3-D objects into the real world and convinces people they’re actually chasing a Pikachu — is really, really hard. But that could all be about to change when iOS 11 launches Sept. 19 with AR Kit, a set of developer tools that takes out the hardest part of developing augmented reality experiences for the iPhone. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Should you really fork over $1,000 for that iPhone X? Business Insider

And: Hey, it’s really not that expensive in the scheme of things, right? Wired

L.A. STORIES

2028 is official: Los Angeles’ roller coaster campaign to host the Olympics for a third time — an effort marked by early defeat and last-second negotiations — reached a conclusion Wednesday when the city was formally awarded the 2028 Summer Games. Los Angeles Times

Amazon dreams: California and Los Angeles are sure to play along with the Amazon headquarters sweepstakes. But chances aren’t necessarily that good. Los Angeles Times

Museum on the go: The egg-shaped museum now hanging out at LACMA is definitely a movable feast. Los Angeles Times

Long Beach rising: The development boom has again reached the shores of blue-collar Long Beach. Here’s a map of what to expect. Curbed Los Angeles

And: The bathrooms in L.A.’s parks leave much to be desired. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT