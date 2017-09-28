Essential California: California's winners and losers from Trump's tax plan

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Sept. 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

California's winners and losers from Trump’s tax plan

Many Californians face a big financial hit under the Republican tax plan, which would eliminate a major tax break that benefits residents here more than those anywhere else in the U.S. The federal deduction for state and local taxes allowed Californians to reduce their taxable income by $101 billion in 2014, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. “Elimination of the state and local tax deduction could lead to an economic downward spiral in California,” State Controller Betty T. Yee warned. Los Angeles Times

Analysis: Judging from the scanty details in the framework, low- and middle-income Americans may or may not see a tax cut, and if they do, it will be modest. Columnist Michael Hiltzik says wealthy Americans, however, will be granted immense benefits. Los Angeles Times

And: For Apple and Silicon Valley, Trump’s tax plans would be huge. Mercury News

Finally: Are our children and grandchildren the real losers here? San Francisco Chronicle

Playboy’s founder dies

Hugh Hefner, who built a publishing and entertainment empire on the idea that Americans should shed their puritanical hang-ups and enjoy sex, has died at age 91. The founder of Playboy magazine died of natural causes at his home in Holmby Hills, according to spokesperson Teri Thomerson. He will be laid to rest in a Westwood crypt beside Marilyn Monroe, whose nude pictures helped launch Hefner into history. Los Angeles Times

Warning signs in new student test results

When California rolled out new standardized tests, experts said scores would improve when students got used to them. But three tests in, rather than showing strides from familiarity, their scores have stagnated — essentially flatlining in English and math. This year, 49% passed the English exam, compared with 48% in 2016. In math, 38% of students met or exceeded the state’s standard, compared with 37% last year. Fifth-graders’ scores dropped slightly in English. Statewide, there continued to be a dramatic gap between black and Latino students’ test scores and those of their white peers — a gap that civil rights groups point to as an illustration of troubling disparities in the quality of education. Los Angeles Times

Troubled museum gets a big boost

The Motion Picture Academy's long-awaited museum still isn’t ready for its close-up, but it’s taking a big step in that direction thanks to a $50-million gift from Cheryl and Haim Saban. It’s the largest donation to the ambitious yet troubled project to date and a major step toward the fulfillment of the academy’s fundraising goals. The museum has been beset by repeated construction delays and is now due to open in 2019. The donation comes amid friction behind the scenes among the academy’s leadership and concerns that its ballooning budget could drain resources from other academy programs. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Homeless camps: The city controller recommended that L.A. open emergency campgrounds and shelters to curtail the shantytowns that have plagued neighborhoods from Boyle Heights to Wilmington in the homelessness crisis. “Without creative solutions to address homeless encampments … the City will merely transfer the issue from one constituency to the next without finding a way to mitigate public health and safety risks for everyone,” his report said. Los Angeles Times

Rapper versus rapper? Was the shooting of a rapper in Hollywood tied to a hip-hop feud? A Memphis man with ties to a rival hip-hop artist has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph in the heart of Hollywood’s tourist district, police said. Los Angeles Times

Harbor skyline: Expect more waterfront high-rise buildings in San Pedro. Daily Breeze

USCandal: The parade of scandals at USC and other colleges — recruiting scandals, bribery scandals, grade-fixing scandals — tarnishes their institutions’ academic reputations and demands serious action, Hiltzik writes. Los Angeles Times

Cool eats: Disneyland’s longest-serving employee is retiring after 60 years. Chef Oscar Martinez is famous for creating a popular potato breakfast dish. His wife used to make vanilla milkshakes for Walt. Orange County Register

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS