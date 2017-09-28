Essential California: California's winners and losers from Trump's tax plan

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Sept. 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
California's winners and losers from Trump’s tax plan
Many Californians face a big financial hit under the Republican tax plan, which would eliminate a major tax break that benefits residents here more than those anywhere else in the U.S. The federal deduction for state and local taxes allowed Californians to reduce their taxable income by $101 billion in 2014, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. “Elimination of the state and local tax deduction could lead to an economic downward spiral in California,” State Controller Betty T. Yee warned. Los Angeles Times
Analysis: Judging from the scanty details in the framework, low- and middle-income Americans may or may not see a tax cut, and if they do, it will be modest. Columnist Michael Hiltzik says wealthy Americans, however, will be granted immense benefits. Los Angeles Times
And: For Apple and Silicon Valley, Trump’s tax plans would be huge. Mercury News
Finally: Are our children and grandchildren the real losers here? San Francisco Chronicle
Playboy’s founder dies
Hugh Hefner, who built a publishing and entertainment empire on the idea that Americans should shed their puritanical hang-ups and enjoy sex, has died at age 91. The founder of Playboy magazine died of natural causes at his home in Holmby Hills, according to spokesperson Teri Thomerson. He will be laid to rest in a Westwood crypt beside Marilyn Monroe, whose nude pictures helped launch Hefner into history. Los Angeles Times
Warning signs in new student test results
When California rolled out new standardized tests, experts said scores would improve when students got used to them. But three tests in, rather than showing strides from familiarity, their scores have stagnated — essentially flatlining in English and math. This year, 49% passed the English exam, compared with 48% in 2016. In math, 38% of students met or exceeded the state’s standard, compared with 37% last year. Fifth-graders’ scores dropped slightly in English. Statewide, there continued to be a dramatic gap between black and Latino students’ test scores and those of their white peers — a gap that civil rights groups point to as an illustration of troubling disparities in the quality of education. Los Angeles Times
Troubled museum gets a big boost
The Motion Picture Academy's long-awaited museum still isn’t ready for its close-up, but it’s taking a big step in that direction thanks to a $50-million gift from Cheryl and Haim Saban. It’s the largest donation to the ambitious yet troubled project to date and a major step toward the fulfillment of the academy’s fundraising goals. The museum has been beset by repeated construction delays and is now due to open in 2019. The donation comes amid friction behind the scenes among the academy’s leadership and concerns that its ballooning budget could drain resources from other academy programs. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Homeless camps: The city controller recommended that L.A. open emergency campgrounds and shelters to curtail the shantytowns that have plagued neighborhoods from Boyle Heights to Wilmington in the homelessness crisis. “Without creative solutions to address homeless encampments … the City will merely transfer the issue from one constituency to the next without finding a way to mitigate public health and safety risks for everyone,” his report said. Los Angeles Times
Rapper versus rapper? Was the shooting of a rapper in Hollywood tied to a hip-hop feud? A Memphis man with ties to a rival hip-hop artist has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph in the heart of Hollywood’s tourist district, police said. Los Angeles Times
Harbor skyline: Expect more waterfront high-rise buildings in San Pedro. Daily Breeze
USCandal: The parade of scandals at USC and other colleges — recruiting scandals, bribery scandals, grade-fixing scandals — tarnishes their institutions’ academic reputations and demands serious action, Hiltzik writes. Los Angeles Times
Cool eats: Disneyland’s longest-serving employee is retiring after 60 years. Chef Oscar Martinez is famous for creating a popular potato breakfast dish. His wife used to make vanilla milkshakes for Walt. Orange County Register
GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Primary change: Backing an effort for California to claim a bigger share of the attention from presidential candidates, Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill moving the state's primary election to early March. Brown's decision, announced without fanfare on Wednesday, means the state will hold its presidential primary on March 3, 2020. It's a reversal from a decision he made in 2011 to push the state's primary election back until June, after years of trying — and failing — to entice major candidates to bring their campaigns to California instead of smaller, more rural states. Los Angeles Times
Behind the scenes: In a pool house in Los Angeles, these guys think they are the left-wing answer to fake news. Will it work? LA Weekly
Housing economics: Experts say California can approve a ton of legislation aimed at easing the housing crisis, but it’s unlikely to reduce costs any time soon. Sacramento Bee
California leads: The strange events that led California’s mutiny on climate change should made it a global player and a national leader. New York Times
Plus: Are the days of internal combustion engine cars in California numbered? Bloomberg
CRIME AND COURTS
“An awful, awful thing”: The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an administrative investigation after one of its officers was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a boy and his parents Tuesday night. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families, and I cannot tell you how angry and disappointed I am that a Los Angeles police officer would disregard the law and cause an accident with such awful, awful consequences,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said. “This is an awful, awful thing.” Los Angeles Times
Plane controversy: A 46-year-old college professor who complained of life-threatening allergies was arrested Tuesday after being forcibly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight that was bound for Los Angeles and carried dogs in the cabin. Los Angeles Times
Off the hook: The owner of the Ghost Ship, where a fire last year killed dozens, won’t face criminal charges, and she might also get a big insurance settlement. Mercury News
THE ENVIRONMENT
Yosemite death: One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a large rockfall from Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan, officials said. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
A fascinating past: Today, the community of Val Verde is situated amid the tract houses and strip malls of Santa Clarita Valley’s suburbs. For for years, it was an oasis for African Americans in Los Angeles, known as “the black Palm Springs.” Curbed Los Angeles
Sweet tooth: “Well, everything is so universal now. You can go to your Le Pain Quotidien, your Cold Stone Creamery, and I’m very grateful for that. … See’s! Of course! What am I saying? I discovered See’s very early in my trips to Los Angeles, and it was ground zero.” — Author Paul Rudnick on how See’s Candy is his perfect L.A. thing. Los Angeles Times
Sneak preview: An inside look at Southern California’s newest music venue. This amphitheater in Irvine is backed by Live Nation and Five Points, which have big plans. Orange County Register
Money shot: One photographer's unique way of capturing the excesses of the wealthy. Wall Street Journal
The state of java: The best cities for coffee? In this list, San Francisco ranks No. 3, Los Angeles No. 5 and San Diego No. 6. WalletHub
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Virginia Hyde:
“In the ’50s, my family moved to Riverside from Chicago, where we found paradise — a town that was one big orange grove that perfumed the air and provided us with oranges wherever we walked. From our front yard we saw Mt. Baldy clearly, gorgeously snow-capped in winter. The boys all drove cars that were either ‘lowered’ or ‘on a rake.’ Shortly thereafter, our family moved to Ohio, where someone asked if I wanted to go out with a certain boy. ‘What’s he done to his car?’ I asked. ‘What car?’ they said.”
