Essential California: USC medical school dean out amid revelations of sexual harassment claim

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Oct. 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Another USC medical school dean is gone

After the dean of USC’s medical school resigned last year amid long-running complaints about his drinking and boorish treatment of colleagues, university leaders assured students and faculty that his successor would be worthy of respect. The man USC chose, however, had a black mark on his own personnel record: a finding by the university 15 years ago that he had behaved inappropriately toward a female medical school fellow. USC formally disciplined the dean, Rohit Varma, in 2003. As The Times was preparing to publish a story disclosing the case, USC announced Thursday afternoon that Varma was no longer dean. Los Angeles Times

More details in the Las Vegas shooting

The gunman who fired on a country music festival in Las Vegas researched outdoor performance areas in Boston and other large cities in recent months, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation said Thursday. But Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev. doesn’t appear to have traveled to most of those locations, said the source, who was not authorized to talk about the inquiry into Sunday’s mass shooting, which killed 58 people and injured nearly 500. Los Angeles Times

Plus: For second time in two years, this man got the same message from his fiancee: “Active shooter.” And so began a night of hell in Vegas. Los Angeles Times

Weinstein scandal

Harvey Weinstein, the pioneering independent film executive, will take a leave of absence from his namesake studio after a news report detailed decades of sexual harassment accusations against him. The article, published by the New York Times on Thursday, said that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over harassment allegations. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s the story that led to Weinstein’s leave of absence. The New York Times

California becomes a sanctuary state

Under threat of possible retaliation by the Trump administration, Gov. Jerry Brown signed landmark "sanctuary state" legislation Thursday, vastly limiting whom state and local law enforcement agencies can hold, question and transfer at the request of federal immigration authorities. Los Angeles Times

The next installment of The Times’ true-crime series “Dirty John” drops Saturday. Be sure to catch up on the first four parts and the podcast. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

And the playoffs begin! Dodgers fans really, really hope this roller-coaster season doesn't end early. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle is boosting the team's hip factor with savvy music. Los Angeles Times

This won’t be easy: California’s outbreak of hepatitis A, already the nation’s second largest in the last 20 years, could continue for many months, even years, health officials said Thursday. Los Angeles Times

DACA protest: Immigrant rights demonstrators blocked the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue in Westwood on Thursday morning, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters while police scrambled to restore order. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

An executive departs: Another key executive at the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced his exit in recent days, the third such departure in less than a year for the troubled project. Los Angeles Times

Scandal in Tel Aviv: “Arnon Milchan, an Israeli intelligence agent turned Hollywood producer, has long cultivated ties with his country’s leaders. Now, he has become a political problem for the prime minister.” Wall Street Journal

Labor challenge: Does Antonio Villaraigosa have a union problem in the California governor’s race? Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS