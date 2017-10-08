Essential California: 'Dirty John,' the final chapter

Good morning, and welcome to a special edition of the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday, Oct. 8.
Over the last week, The Times has presented “Dirty John,” a six-part narrative that concludes today with the chapter titled “Terra.”
Here is a guide to the project, which appears as a written series and a podcast. Plus, get details on how you can explore “Dirty John” further with a Q&A this week:
THE SERIES
Chapter 1: The real thing
They met on a dating site. He seemed like the total package but something was dangerously wrong.
Chapter 2: Details and doubts
A mysterious intruder. A letter from jail. A husband who vanishes. Strange things have been happening since John came into Debra Newell's life. As the truth begins to emerge, she wonders: Whom exactly did I marry?
Chapter 3: ‘You are evil’
Debra learns about John’s nickname, which dates back to his law school days. To some of his classmates, John Meehan was “Filthy.” But he was mostly “Dirty John.”
Chapter 4: A murder close to home
Debra Newell was afraid she might end up like her sister, who was killed by her estranged husband. So why would she consider returning to John Meehan?
Chapter 5: ‘Scariest man I’ve met in my 70 years’
John Meehan insisted he’d been a victim, in case after case. To prove it, he planned to unleash lawsuits against his accusers. The attorney he approached had other ideas.
Chapter 6: ‘Kill or be killed’
Terra Newell always sensed that John Meehan was dangerous. Her sister told her to keep her pocketknife handy. But her mind was elsewhere that day, and she was on the lookout for the wrong car.
THE PODCAST
Listen to Debra Newell and her family tell this story. If you have a smartphone, the most convenient way is to listen on an app, like Apple Podcasts, Stitcher (iOS / Android), iHeartRadio (iOS / Android) or TuneIn (iOS / Android). These and other podcast players allow you to “subscribe” to different podcasts, so that you will be notified every time a new episode is released.
You can also listen to podcasts on your computer, by going to a podcast’s website.
EXPLORE ‘DIRTY JOHN’ FURTHER
Facebook Live Q&A: Join us on Facebook this Wednesday, Oct. 11, at noon Pacific time for a Facebook Live Q&A with the author, Christopher Goffard. Have a question about the series? Tell us here and we may have Chris answer it.
Your stories: Was there ever a time someone wasn’t who you thought she or he was? Tell us your own story.
Review: Indiewire explores the issues of power and love in “Dirty John.”
AND FINALLY
Read the original story from Aug. 25, 2016, by Times Community News reporter Hannah Fry that launched the whole saga.
