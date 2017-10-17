Essential California: The grim task of finding victims of California firestorms

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The grim task of finding victims in the firestorms

Search-and-rescue teams used a drone, two trained sniffer dogs, poles, rakes, buckets and sifters to look for a 91-year-old Santa Rosa woman whose family had not been able to find her after a fire burned down her neighborhood. They spent two hours looking for her remains before they discovered what had happened to her. Los Angeles Times

Death toll climbs as firefighters gain more control

The death toll climbed to 41 Monday when the driver of a water tender truck died in a rollover crash while helping to battle the wildfires ravaging Northern California, according to officials. A private contract driver was delivering a tank full of water to help fight the Nuns fire when the vehicle rolled over on Oakville Grade in Napa County. On Monday, cooler, wetter winds blew in from the ocean and helped firefighters take control of the blazes. Los Angeles Times

Also:

-- How the Santa Rosa Press Democrat dealt with a very personal catastrophe. Staffers came into the newsroom with the families and pets because they had nowhere else to go. Some lost their homes but kept on working. Santa Rosa Press Democrat

-- “City of Quartz” author and L.A. thinker Mike Davis evokes Alfred Hitchcock, Thornton Wilder, Kim Jong-un and the devil in understanding the Santa Rosa fires. London Review of Books

-- They lost their home in fire, but they went to help others. Los Angeles Times

Conflict-of-interest complaint

The charter school network that L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez co-founded and ran for years has filed a complaint with state regulators alleging that Rodriguez had a conflict of interest when he authorized about $285,000 in payments drawn on its accounts. Officials at Partnerships to Uplift Communities, or PUC Schools, filed the complaint Friday with the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission. According to the complaint and documents reviewed by The Times, the vast majority of the money transfers that Rodriguez authorized and PUC has flagged went from school accounts to Partners for Developing Futures, a nonprofit under his control. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Booted from another group: The Producers Guild of America's board of directors has voted unanimously to terminate Harvey Weinstein's membership, the organization announced Monday. Los Angeles Times

Cash infusion: The Weinstein Co., roiling from sexual harassment and rape allegations against ousted Weinstein, has secured some financial relief from Los Angeles billionaire and major Trump benefactor Thomas Barrack. Los Angeles Times

#MeToo: In saying #MeToo, Alyssa Milano pushed an awareness campaign about sexual assault and harassment. Los Angeles Times

And: The Los Angeles Police Department said women who feel they were victims of a crime at the hands of Weinstein should report what happened to authorities. Los Angeles Times

Soft cushion: Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympics bid received official support from the state late Sunday when Gov. Jerry Brown signed a measure giving the effort a financial backstop from California taxpayers. Los Angeles Times

Don’t jinx it: After 29 years, euphoric Dodger fans wonder: Could this finally be it? Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

#UsToo: More than 140 women in California politics — including legislators, Capitol staff, political consultants and lobbyists — are signing a letter calling out the “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment that plagues their industry. Los Angeles Times

Mayors against Trump’s tax plan: Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait is among a bipartisan group in the U.S. Conference of Mayors that released a study Monday from the Government Finance Officers Assn. showing that almost 30% of taxpayers would face higher taxes if the deduction for state and local taxes is eliminated. Los Angeles Times