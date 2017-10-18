Essential California: Female lawmakers, staffers and lobbyists speak out on 'pervasive' harassment in California's Capitol

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 18, and here’s what’s happening across California:

From Weinstein to Sacramento

A state legislator who was groped by a male lobbyist weeks after she was sworn into office. A legislative staffer-turned-lobbyist who for years would wear only pantsuits to project a "business-only" air. A government affairs director who faced inappropriate advances from an associate in full view of male colleagues who seemed oblivious as it happened. As Hollywood takes a difficult look at itself amid the spiraling Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, the women of California politics are publicly declaring: Us too. More than 140 women — including legislators, Capitol staff, political consultants and lobbyists — are signing a letter calling out the "pervasive" culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment that plagues their industry. Los Angeles Times

California’s fires unleash a healthcare crisis

The massive fires in Northern California created an unprecedented healthcare crisis that has served as a wake-up call for the region. Not only were two major hospitals evacuated, but thousands of people were displaced and staying in shelters, many without their medicines. Clinics burned or were evacuated. Pharmacies struggled to fill prescriptions. Nursing home patients were stuck on cots in shelters, without oxygen tanks or their caregivers. Doctors themselves lost their homes. Los Angeles Times

What caused the fires? The deadliest wildfires in state history have raised questions about whether a repeat culprit might again be to blame for starting or spreading at least some of the Northern California blazes: utility companies and their equipment. The explosive failure of power lines and other electrical equipment has regularly ranked among the top three singular sources of California wildfires for the last several years. Los Angeles Times

Latest facts and figures: Five firefighters were injured in a fast-moving wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains, one of several wildfires burning across California. Los Angeles Times

Streaming: Evan Kilkus wouldn't evacuate from Napa County last week, then used Facebook Live to broadcast the firestorm in his hometown. Los Angeles Times

Rodriguez fallout

When prosecutors filed campaign finance charges against L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez, many admirers rallied to his defense in hopes of saving Rodriguez and a pro-charter school agenda. But this week’s disclosures of possible conflicts of interest involving $285,000 have forced strategists for and against charter schools to ponder their next moves. Rodriguez has to do the same. Los Angeles Times

Fire near L.A: Authorities evacuated at least a dozen people from Mt. Wilson on Tuesday morning as a 30-acre wildfire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains threatened to damage the historic mountaintop observatory and an array of television broadcast towers, according to officials. Los Angeles Times

Scully still watches: Dodgers legendary announcer Vin Scully, who recently retired, talked about Justin Turner's home run, and watching rather than working the playoffs. Los Angeles Times