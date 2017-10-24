Essential California: The World Series is back in Los Angeles!

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
The World Series is back in Los Angeles
The World Series begins tonight at 5 p.m. The Dodgers are back for the first time in 29 years, and with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound, the city is overcome by Dodgers fever. The team won a Los Angeles-record 104 games this season and has a been pretty dominant force throughout the playoffs. Here’s Times columnist Bill Plaschke on what it means for the Boys in Blue to be back in the fall classic. Los Angeles Times
The hero: Yasiel Puig, tongue wagging like a superstar, has starred in a one-man reality show during the Dodgers' postseason. Los Angeles Times
Plus: How the Dodgers' berth in the World Series enhances Orel Hershiser's legacy. Los Angeles Times
Click! A behind-the-scenes look at Dodger Stadium brought to you by Times photographer Wally Skalij. Los Angeles Times
Emotional scars left by the fires
In the days since fires ravaged towns in wine country, people have pulled together. Strangers at coffee shops share their trauma, talking of homes destroyed and loved ones lost. Almost everyone seems to know a neighbor who knocked on a door or lifted someone into a car, and saved a life. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The wine country wildfires destroyed at least 8,400 homes and other buildings, authorities said Monday, a significant increase in the already staggering property loss. Los Angeles Times
Just a coincidence? This California lobbyist lost his home in the fires. All he wanted was for the governor to sign his bill — and he did. Los Angeles Times
A helping hand: “A Burning Man camp, Camp Epic, is loaning seven shipping containers to families left homeless by California's deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in state history.” Reno Gazette-Journal
More about Toback
After The Times published an investigation in which 38 women accused filmmaker James Toback of sexual harassment, more than 200 additional women contacted The Times and, in emails and phone calls, recalled encounters with Toback similar to those detailed in the story. Toback has denied the allegations and declined to comment on the additional accusations. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Harvey Weinstein. Bill O’Reilly. Roger Ailes. Bill Cosby. The Catholic church. All were able to skirt years and sometimes decades of allegations of sexual harassment or assault through the use of settlements or contracts that included nondisclosure agreements: legal provisions that swear employees or alleged victims to secrecy. Los Angeles Times
And: New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman has launched a civil rights investigation into Weinstein Co. after dozens of sexual harassment allegations against the studio’s co-founder, Harvey Weinstein. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Weighing in: L.A.'s first lady Amy Elaine Wakeland, writing in the Los Angeles Times, says that sexual abuse is everywhere in L.A., and it's behind our most challenging social problems. Los Angeles Times
Call for change: Paul Haggis, who wrote and directed “Crash,” says the Weinstein scandal is another sign of Hollywood’s need for radical change. The Guardian
What’s with this weather? A sweltering heat wave will blanket Southern California through the middle of the week, elevating the risk of wildfires and potentially breaking heat records, forecasters said. Los Angeles Times
Fire: A 50-acre brush fire broke out south of Beaumont on Monday amid a red-flag warning in the region, officials said. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
For your radar: More than two years after Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old white woman was killed on San Francisco's waterfront, a Mexican national who fired the gun that killed her goes on trial for murder. The case became an anti-immigrant cause celebre, pushed relentlessly by Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign. Los Angeles Times
Around the border: The FBI says it has investigated three to four cases in the last six months of Americans traveling to Tijuana with intent to have sex with minors. At least two of the recent cases stem from a Tijuana man accused of setting up sexual encounters between U.S. citizens and young children. San Diego Union-Tribune
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
What went down: California Republicans walked into their weekend convention facing a persistent question: What direction should they take to stop the ongoing decline of their power in the state? Three chaotic days later, there was little resolution. Los Angeles Times
A look inside the campaign coffers: Kevin de León has millions in state political accounts that he can't use for his U.S. Senate campaign. So what’s he going to do with all that cash? Los Angeles Times
Resignation: The campaign manager for Orange County congressional challenger Phil Janowicz resigned last week after allegations he had sexually harassed women while working as a top official with the Democratic Party of Orange County. Los Angeles Times
Private Idaho: “The ‘whiteopia’ of North Idaho has become one of the most desirable places in the West for conservatives to relocate. So why is the local Republican Party tearing itself apart — and who’s responsible?” Buzzfeed
CRIME AND COURTS
Sad tale: The family of a woman found dead in Joshua Tree National Park reportedly said investigators believe her friend may have killed her in a "sympathetic murder-suicide" after she suffered a head injury. Los Angeles Times
Sentenced for lying: A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Monday to nine months of home detention and 640 hours of community service for lying to federal investigators about the violent arrest of a jail visitor six years ago. Los Angeles Times
Behind bars: Oprah Winfrey went inside Pelican Bay State Prison to report on a reform movement to reduce the use of solitary confinement across America. CBS News
THE ENVIRONMENT
What an achievement: A pair of climbers broke the speed record for ascending the Nose of Yosemite’s El Capitan. San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Big day! Here are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles, as decided by Pulitzer-winning Times food critic Jonathan Gold. Note: You have to be a subscriber to get the list. Los Angeles Times
AFI at 50: The fabled history of one of L.A.'s leading film organizations. Los Angeles Times
A history lesson: Read here about the dramatic bull-and-bear fights of 19th century California. Atlas Obscura
Grocery wars: Can you thank Aldi for grocery prices being 3% cheaper in Southern California? Orange County Register
Where are the undocumented on screen? “Reporters and documentarians are sharing the tales of children and young adults brought to this country at a young age, but in the five years since President Barack Obama issued the executive order that established Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or the DACA program, no major studio has produced or released a film about an undocumented character.” New York Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Sunny, 101, Tuesday. Sunny, 98, Wednesday. San Diego: Sunny, 95, Tuesday. Sunny, 92, Wednesday. San Francisco area: Sunny, 85, Tuesday. Sunny, 78, Wednesday. Sacramento: Sunny, 87, Tuesday and Wednesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Pepper Salter:
“I grew up near Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles, which was central to our life. My dad, Max, became president of the temple because he passed this test: A mirror was placed under his nose, which showed he was breathing. In our neighborhood we were able to celebrate Jewish holidays out on the street, which felt wonderful. But, for a kid, the meanings of the various holidays were confusing. It was only when I grew up and Rabbi Steven Reuben clarified the common thread that I understood my people: “They tried to kill us. They failed. Let’s eat.”
