Essential California: Why is the L.A. school superintendent absent?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Oct. 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Why is the L.A. school superintendent absent?

The first response to the rumors about Michelle King was: Everything is fine. Then word came that the Los Angeles school superintendent would be back at her desk within days. Then that estimate was extended by a month. Now the leader of the nation’s second-largest school system, already out for six weeks, has told staff that she will not return to her post before January as she recovers from an unspecified medical procedure. Business at L.A. Unified is moving ahead under acting Supt. Vivian Ekchian, but King’s prolonged, mysterious absence has added one more element of uncertainty and instability to a turbulent year. Los Angeles Times

It’s time for Game 3

The Dodgers are hoping to turn the page in Houston tonight after a gut-wrenching Game 2 loss that left the World Series tied at a game apiece. Here’s what Manager Dave Roberts is thinking. Los Angeles Times

Amazing story: 102 year-old-actor Norman Lloyd, who watched Babe Ruth split his pants on a slide, attended his first World Series game since 1926 on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

What happened? After Game 1 of the World Series wrapped up, Pasadena police responded to a disturbance at the bar of the Langham Hotel involving Houston Astros management and other hotel patrons, Pasadena Police Lt. Tracey Ibarra said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: In today’s era of corporate globalization, there’s no such thing as a simple World Series bet, as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discovered this week. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Weinstein versus Weinstein Co.: Harvey Weinstein on Thursday sued his namesake company for documents — including emails and his personnel file — that he says can be used to defend himself and the studio he co-founded. Los Angeles Times

After Las Vegas: The Los Angeles Police Protective League has thrown its support behind a national effort to ban certain gun accessories like “bump stocks” and encourage police and pro sports teams to work together to improve encounters between officers and residents. Los Angeles Times

Charges filed: Federal prosecutors have charged three Pomona police officers in the beating of an unarmed teenager, accusing the men of lying to cover up the assault. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Scary incident: A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside Republican Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea on Thursday afternoon, but no injuries were immediately reported. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Padilla backs Newsom: Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the highest-ranking Latino in a statewide elected position in California, endorsed Gavin Newsom for governor on Thursday. Los Angeles Times

Very interesting: Newport Beach will use Bluetooth technology in an effort to improve traffic flow. The City Council agreed Tuesday night to buy a traffic monitoring system that, in several locations around town, will ping signals off Bluetooth-enabled equipment such as cellphones and in-car hands-free devices, building a real-time profile of motorists' routes and travel times. Los Angeles Times

Remember this? “Two years after the largest methane blowout in U.S. history, residents in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles are still in the dark about the long-term effects on their health.” Vice News

Gearing for a disaster: “PG&E has been aggressively urging state regulators to make it easier for the company to charge ratepayers — rather than its shareholders — for lawsuits, firefighting expenses and other costs when its power lines and other electrical equipment cause wildfires.” Mercury News