Essential California: The big math problem at the heart of Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal

Hollywood’s basic math problem and sexual harassment

At the heart of the sexual harassment scandal is one fact: Hollywood has a man problem. Men overwhelmingly dominate nearly every portion of Hollywood, from movie sets to the corporate suites. Of the 100 top-grossing movies released last year, only five were directed by women, according to a USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism study. Men received nearly 87% of the screenwriting credits, the study found, and 79% of the producers were men. Los Angeles Times

Social media finally exposes bad men?

The Times’ Jeffrey Fleishman writes that Twitter, Facebook and other social media outlets are the town criers of our petulant, righteous age. They are where we rant, titillate, philosophize, sermonize and, in the case of the sex scandals, unmask and shame our latest objects of wrath, including Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Bill O’Reilly. The constructs and labyrinths of secrecy that once protected these men have been shattered by emboldened victims and a social media that hurtles from zero to gale force in the time it takes to type @outrage. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s studio, Weinstein Co., had dozens of projects in the works when sexual harassment and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein hit the news this month. Some of those projects are now canceled. Others are still moving forward. Here’s a breakdown. Los Angeles Times

#MeToo: Women in Sacramento are sharing their stories of harassment. No matter the details, each story involves a man with power — the kind of power bestowed by voters, an influential lobbying client or a supply of campaign cash. And instead of wielding that power to shape politics or public policy, the man used it to proposition women or to touch them inappropriately. Los Angeles Times

Racism, tolerance and the World Series

Houston Astros player Yuli Gurriel's offensive gesture toward the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish in the World Series has unleashed a debate about racism and political correctness. The episode, caught on video and repeated endlessly on television and social media, opened up a new heated conversation about race and identity in professional sports, which has already been grappling with NFL players taking knees during the national anthem. The controversy resonated in Los Angeles and Houston, which are among the most racially diverse cities in the nation and have prided themselves as being melting pots that welcome immigration and celebrate tolerance. Los Angeles Times

And: The racist gesture made by Gurriel on Friday night called for somebody in power to swing for the fences. Instead, baseball bunted, writes The Times’ Bill Plaschke. Los Angeles Times

Or: Maybe we are overreacting? Los Angeles Times

Plus: The Dodgers lost an epic Game 5 to Houston when Astros third baseman Alex Bregman singled to score the winning run in the 10th inning. The 13-12 defeat means the Astros are one game away from winning the World Series. The next game is at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Horrible crash: More than a year after her mother was run over in Calabasas, a Chinese graduate student at Pepperdine University says her ordeal has turned from anger and grief to frustration as she tries to make sense of a foreign criminal justice system that she says has failed her to hold her mother's killer accountable. Los Angeles Times

The talk: Southern California parents who have seen the devastation from fires to the north and the earthquakes to the south in Mexico may be thinking about how to prepare if Santa Ana winds fuel similar blazes here or if the Big One hits Los Angeles. Here’s how to talk to kids about the dangers — and the anxiety. Los Angeles Times

Accident zone: A crosswalk in Venice where a pedestrian died in recent days has long been scheduled for safety improvements and upgrades that officials said have been delayed by red tape. Los Angeles Times

