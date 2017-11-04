Essential California: Pressure builds on Weinstein, Netflix and more

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Nov. 4. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

Weinstein case: The New York Police Department stepped up the pressure on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on Friday, saying it had received a "credible" rape allegation from an actress, had corroborated parts of her story and was gathering evidence for an arrest warrant. Paz de la Huerta has said she told New York police that in 2010 Weinstein raped her twice. Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” any allegations of nonconsensual sex. Los Angeles Times

The details: More on the De la Huerta allegations. Vanity Fair

Complicated investigations: In the three weeks since allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein first surfaced, the movie mogul has already become the subject of criminal investigations in at least four jurisdictions. But it’s probably going to take time for detectives to investigate the various accusations made by women. All of the inquiries appear to be in their early stages and detectives will need to work to corroborate their stories, examine evidence and interview any witnesses. "These are not the easiest cases, so you want the most timely and the most corroborated," one expert said. Los Angeles Times

Real-life house of cards: Kevin Spacey helped build Netflix. Now the streaming services has severed ties with him, and the series “House of Cards” is ending after Spacey was accused of sexual harassment and assault by numerous men, including employees on the show. What's the effect on Netflix? Analysts said the cancellation of “House of Cards” was probably an easy decision for Netflix to make because the series was already past its prime and nearing the end of its run. Los Angeles Times

Is a helicopter a tractor? In Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood, anti-gentrification protesters have declared war on art galleries. In Venice, locals bemoan the ever-growing tech company presence. In the Bay Area, where residents see a bike-share program sponsored by Ford as a symbol of gentrification, bikes have been tossed in a lake and had tires slashed. In the Genesee Valley, people have wrestled with a question maybe only rural denizens can properly contemplate: Is a helicopter a tractor?

The best buddy cop story: In the Los Angeles Police Department, partners typically last a year or two in the same car. Sometimes, working styles clash. More often, someone gets transferred or promoted. A decade together is long, three unheard of. So after nearly 30 years patrolling together, two LAPD officers are ending their epic partnership. Los Angeles Times

The smell: After years of enduring the stench of spoiled meat and decaying carcasses from nearby rendering plants, residents of southeast Los Angeles County could finally see some relief under new rules approved Friday. Los Angeles Times

Winter is coming: A mountain pass across the Sierra Nevada that runs through Yosemite National Park was closed to traffic Friday ahead of storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks, park officials said. Associated Press

Major fight looming: Los Angeles school district officials plan to recommend at the next school board meeting that 10 charter schools be shut down because they refuse to comply with district rules. Los Angeles Times

SWAT stand-off: A man shot at police after fleeing Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood on Thursday. Los Angeles Times

More power in the classrooms: California teachers feel more power and influence than peers in other states, a survey has found. EdSource

In case you’re wondering: The annual Holiday Movie Sneaks section published by the Los Angeles Times typically includes features on movies from all major studios, reflecting the diversity of films Hollywood offers during the holidays, one of the busiest box-office periods of the year. This year, Walt Disney Co. studios declined to offer The Times advance screenings, citing what it called unfair coverage of its business ties with Anaheim. The Times will continue to review and cover Disney movies and programs when they are available to the public. Los Angeles Times