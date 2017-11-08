Essential California: House GOP tax bill would end deductions for wildfire and earthquake victims

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:
Major impact for California?
The House Republican tax bill would eliminate the deduction for personal losses from wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters but keep the break for victims of the recent severe hurricanes. If the bill becomes law, the deduction would disappear next year but would be available for victims of the massive wildfires that struck Northern California last month — as long as they can figure out their uninsured losses and include them on their 2017 tax return. Los Angeles Times
Plus: East Coast Republicans pushed back against the GOP tax plan. Why didn’t California's Republicans? Los Angeles Times
Big wins for Los Angeles charter schools
Charter schools leaders flexed their new muscle with the L.A. Unified School District on Tuesday but also pulled some punches as they won concessions on some operating rules while backing down on others to avoid an awkward public dispute. A key win for charters is that they will no longer have to work with L.A. Unified over services to disabled students. It also will be easier for charters to reach long-term agreements to occupy space on district-owned campuses. Los Angeles Times
Immigrants in limbo
On Monday, the Trump administration said it would end a special program, known as TPS, that had protected more than 5,000 Nicaraguans against deportation. But for many other immigrants, including an estimated 86,000 Hondurans, the move seemed to thrust them only deeper into a limbo. Los Angeles Times
“Damn lies”: Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck forcefully denied on Tuesday that his department had falsified violent crime statistics and dismissed the allegation by a captain that the LAPD misled the public as “not only untrue, but outrageous.” “They are not only lies, but they are damn lies,” Beck said. Los Angeles Times
Weinstein fallout: The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury as early as next week that could result in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein being indicted for sex crimes. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Colony Capital is no longer interested in buying Weinstein Co., the mini-studio co-founded by Weinstein, according to two people close to the collapsed deal talks. Los Angeles Times
Spin zone: In the wake of Weinstein, Hollywood’s reputation management machine is in crisis. The Washington Post
Parking scofflaws: The illegal use of disabled placards is still rampant, and those who really need them are grateful for a crackdown by the police, writes Times columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times
One year later: We asked voters how they’re feeling since the election of Donald Trump on this date last year. Los Angeles Times
“Difficult” conversation: Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez said she confronted Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra after learning last month that he had been disciplined as a legislative staffer in 2009 following a groping allegation. Los Angeles Times
A weed bank? California Treasurer John Chiang wants the state to consider creating a government-owned bank that could serve cannabis businesses, one of several recommendations aimed at helping bring those businesses into the financial mainstream. Los Angeles Times
Enriched by the poor: Here’s how California health insurers make billions through Medicaid. California Healthline
Big Baller alert: Three UCLA basketball players, including LiAngelo Ball, were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident in China before the team’s season opener Friday against Georgia Tech, according to a person close to the situation. Los Angeles Times
Shooting suspect nabbed: Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Cal State Fullerton student at a Halloween party last month, authorities said Tuesday. Los Angeles Times
More allegations: “Actress Kristina Cohen has filed a police report at LAPD's Hollywood precinct following claims that she was raped by actor Ed Westwick in his home three years ago.” The Hollywood Reporter
Fatal crash: The former head of a San Diego County medical marijuana business died in a fiery car crash Sunday, just weeks before he was to be sentenced in federal court for his role in a fraud scheme that cost victims more than $10 million. Los Angeles Times
Troubled hires: “Desperate to staff up, Oakland hired many problem cops between 2013 and 2015. And it’s still paying the price.” Oakland Magazine
Sad story: California authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a protected southern sea otter that had been rescued and returned to the ocean last year. The otter’s body was found in Morro Bay. Associated Press
The success story of the season: The Los Angeles Rams, eyeing a playoff run, are the surprise story of the NFL season. Los Angeles Times
Paramount Pictures’ financial troubles just got bigger: In the latest sign of retrenchment by Chinese investors in Hollywood, the movie studio owned by Viacom Inc. announced Tuesday that the film-financing deal that it was banking on with China’s Huahua Media has collapsed. Los Angeles Times
Disney decision: The Walt Disney Co. has reversed its decision to exclude Los Angeles Times critics from press screenings of its films. Los Angeles Times
CEO takes a leave: NPR President Jarl Mohn is taking a medical leave while dealing with the aftermath of a sexual harassment scandal at the nonprofit radio service that resulted in the firing of a top news executive. Los Angeles Times
What’s he thinking? Shock rocker Marilyn Manson is defending his decision to point what appeared to be a fake rifle at a concert crowd in San Bernardino as part of his act. CBS LA
Today’s California memory comes from Mark Hurvitz:
“On Saturday, Dec. 14, 1963, my younger (12-year-old) brother and I (16) were home alone in Baldwin Hills. We were told to evacuate the area because the dam at the top of our hill was about to break. Water would flood our neighborhood. We ended up at the home of a neighbor’s relative, out of range. I had played in the hills near the dam many times with my best friend Oliver and knew the gorge well. As we watched events unfold on TV, I ‘calculated’ that, given the flow of the water and the location of our house on Burnside Avenue, south of Sanchez, we might receive no more than a splash of dirty water. On Sunday as we explored the area, our father sang the first line of a never-to-be finished ditty: ‘Let’s all go out and see the disaster, dressed in our Sunday best!’ ”
