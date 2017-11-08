Essential California: House GOP tax bill would end deductions for wildfire and earthquake victims

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Major impact for California?

The House Republican tax bill would eliminate the deduction for personal losses from wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters but keep the break for victims of the recent severe hurricanes. If the bill becomes law, the deduction would disappear next year but would be available for victims of the massive wildfires that struck Northern California last month — as long as they can figure out their uninsured losses and include them on their 2017 tax return. Los Angeles Times

Plus: East Coast Republicans pushed back against the GOP tax plan. Why didn’t California's Republicans? Los Angeles Times

Big wins for Los Angeles charter schools

Charter schools leaders flexed their new muscle with the L.A. Unified School District on Tuesday but also pulled some punches as they won concessions on some operating rules while backing down on others to avoid an awkward public dispute. A key win for charters is that they will no longer have to work with L.A. Unified over services to disabled students. It also will be easier for charters to reach long-term agreements to occupy space on district-owned campuses. Los Angeles Times

Immigrants in limbo

On Monday, the Trump administration said it would end a special program, known as TPS, that had protected more than 5,000 Nicaraguans against deportation. But for many other immigrants, including an estimated 86,000 Hondurans, the move seemed to thrust them only deeper into a limbo. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

“Damn lies”: Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck forcefully denied on Tuesday that his department had falsified violent crime statistics and dismissed the allegation by a captain that the LAPD misled the public as “not only untrue, but outrageous.” “They are not only lies, but they are damn lies,” Beck said. Los Angeles Times

Weinstein fallout: The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury as early as next week that could result in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein being indicted for sex crimes. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Colony Capital is no longer interested in buying Weinstein Co., the mini-studio co-founded by Weinstein, according to two people close to the collapsed deal talks. Los Angeles Times

Spin zone: In the wake of Weinstein, Hollywood’s reputation management machine is in crisis. The Washington Post

Parking scofflaws: The illegal use of disabled placards is still rampant, and those who really need them are grateful for a crackdown by the police, writes Times columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

One year later: We asked voters how they’re feeling since the election of Donald Trump on this date last year. Los Angeles Times

“Difficult” conversation: Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez said she confronted Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra after learning last month that he had been disciplined as a legislative staffer in 2009 following a groping allegation. Los Angeles Times

A weed bank? California Treasurer John Chiang wants the state to consider creating a government-owned bank that could serve cannabis businesses, one of several recommendations aimed at helping bring those businesses into the financial mainstream. Los Angeles Times

Enriched by the poor: Here’s how California health insurers make billions through Medicaid. California Healthline

CRIME AND COURTS