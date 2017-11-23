Essential California: Hollywood sex assault claims send LAPD into uncharted territory

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Nov. 23 — Thanksgiving Day — and here’s what’s happening across California:

Misconduct claims are straining the LAPD

The flood of sexual assault allegations coming out of the Hollywood entertainment industry has the Los Angeles Police Department negotiating uncharted territory. Never before has the department received so many sexual assault allegations involving high-profile figures at one time, including many complex cases that are years old with multiple alleged victims, officials say. The department has re-engineered its detective staff to deal with the influx. The LAPD has established five teams of two detectives to exclusively investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. Los Angeles Times

Finally coming home

The remains of the ancestors of the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe were mistreated and forgotten. Now, they’ve been reclaimed. The story of how this tribe was able to do so mirrors a broader trend, as local tribes use their growing political influence and the legal authority of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act to take back remains and artifacts held by museums and universities for proper care and burial. Los Angeles Times

Giving thanks

Times columnist Bill Plaschke is feeling thankful today for a number of reasons, especially for a good Samaritan whose name he never found out. “The Thanksgiving spirit, while decorated in loved ones, is rooted in strangers. Don’t we all have contact with someone who enriches our lives without us knowing their names? They help us, they inspire us, they momentarily connect with us, and they ask for nothing in return, our human blessings. Over the years, we come to know some of them well. We hug them and call them by their first names, they become our friends. Many others, because of time and circumstance, we never know.” Los Angeles Times

After 39 years, a pardon

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday pardoned a 70-year-old man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for two murders that officials now believe he did not commit. Craig Coley was convicted in 1980 of strangling his ex-girlfriend and smothering her 4-year-old son, according to Brown’s pardon. For 39 years, Coley maintained his innocence. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

More revelations: Keri Claussen Khalighi, the former model who recently accused Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, appeared on "Megyn Kelly Today" on Wednesday to share what transpired after her experience with the music mogul and director. Los Angeles Times

$$$$: Since leaving the Los Angeles mayor’s office in 2013, Antonio Villaraigosa has made more than $4 million by advising companies such as Herbalife, Banc of California and natural resources company Cadiz, teaching at the University of Southern California and earning speaking fees. Los Angeles Times

Hmmm: Here’s why your Thanksgiving dinner is cheaper this year. Los Angeles Times

Steve Lopez on Atwatergate: In L.A.’s misguided war on blight, an unpainted fence could cost you $660. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A Trump choice: Given 18 months to leave the U.S., Haitians granted special status are shocked and disappointed, but some are also relieved. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Bad train cars: More than half of the delays on the Los Angeles County passenger rail network last year were connected to problems with Metropolitan Transportation Authority train cars, a new audit has found. Los Angeles Times

Major milestone: “The percentage of Californians without health insurance reached a record low 6.8 percent during the first six months of 2017, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” San Francisco Chronicle