Essential California: How a U.S. citizen was mistakenly targeted for deportation

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Nov. 30, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Four frightening days

Sergio Carrillo is a U.S. citizen, and his arrest in a Home Depot parking lot by an officer wearing a Homeland Security uniform was the start of a perplexing and frightening ordeal. Immigration officials scoffed at his claims of citizenship and instead opened a case to have him deported. It would take four days for government officials to concede their mistake and release him. Los Angeles Times

What happens to CHIP?

Unless Congress comes to an agreement fast, federal funding for a program that provides health insurance to 2 million California children and pregnant women will run out around the end of the year. After that, California could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars, because the state is required to offer the insurance even if the federal funds don’t show up. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Graduate students at USC, UCLA and more than 40 other campuses staged a national walkout Wednesday to protest the GOP tax plan, which they say would significantly boost the cost of their educations. Los Angeles Times

More from Mexico

Imagine a mortgage loan that only gets more expensive, even if you make payments on time. That’s what happened to Maria De Jesus Silva on a spring day in 2014, when she found a thick stack of foreclosure documents on her doorstep. Her story is an example of one of the harsher aftershocks of Mexico’s housing collapse. It came from subprime-like mortgages given to the working poor, people who didn’t qualify for loans from Infonavit, Mexico’s giant housing finance agency. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Lauer fired: Matt Lauer was fired from NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here are some of the stories woman have about Lauer. Variety

Media news: LA Weekly’s editorial staff was gutted Wednesday as Voice Media Group completed its sale of the alternative newsweekly to a newly created company, Semanal Media. Nine of the 13 members of the editorial staff lost their jobs, including all the top editors and all but one of the staff writers. Los Angeles Times

Bad crash: A bystander was killed and three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured during a high-speed pursuit through Malibu on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Coming soon: Recreational weed could be on sale in San Francisco as soon as Jan. 5 if the mayor quickly signs legislation approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Chatting with L.A.’s mayor: “The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg talks with Mayor Eric Garcetti about what people misunderstand about Los Angeles, whether a mayor could win the presidency, and where he goes to find the best tacos.” The Atlantic

A crisis among us: The national diabetes epidemic that is driving up healthcare costs has hit California hard, afflicting more than half the state’s adults and costing taxpayers billions of dollars for treatment of a largely preventable disease. CalMatters

Meet the landlord: Here’s what happens when Wall Street is your landlord in Los Angeles. LA Weekly

CRIME AND COURTS

Shooting update: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Santa Clarita that left a deputy and a suspect injured. The gunfire occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane in Newhall after officers responded to a report of assault with a deadly weapon involving two male suspects. Los Angeles Times

Umm: Retired New York police Det. Michael Struk testified that during his investigation into the disappearance of Robert Durst’s wife three decades ago he had sex with a witness. Would you agree, a prosecutor asked, that your actions were “about as unprofessional as you could get?” “Yes,” Struk responded. Los Angeles Times