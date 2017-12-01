Essential California: Immigrant deported multiple times found not guilty in slaying of Kathryn Steinle

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Dec. 1, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Major verdict

A Mexican national was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges Thursday in the fatal shooting of Kathryn Steinle, a Bay Area woman whose slaying in 2015 became a flashpoint in the national debate over people in the U.S. illegally and the role of local police in enforcing federal immigration laws. Jurors convicted him on a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. President Trump called it “a disgraceful verdict.” Los Angeles Times

Separated by the border

For decades, millions of Mexicans crossed into the U.S. in one of the largest mass migrations in modern history. But stricter immigration enforcement and new opportunities in Mexico have reversed the trend. Now, many are returning to towns like Malinalco, a rural community southwest of Mexico City. But coming home, it turns out, can be complicated. Los Angeles Times

Mexico’s housing crisis

The final installment of Richard Marosi’s incredible series about Mexico’s housing crisis concerns homes — really, really small ones. Today in Mexico, there are about 1 million houses so tiny that they have come to be known by their reviled nickname: mini-casas. They squeeze a bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen into a space smaller than a typical American two-car garage. Los Angeles Times

Simmons steps away from his business

Russell Simmons has long been viewed as an elder statesman of hip-hop, a transformational figure who in the 1980s helped push the music into the mainstream and turn it into a lucrative business. He cashed in on it too, eventually selling his stake in the influential record label he co-founded, Def Jam Recordings, for $100 million, and expanding his ventures to include film and television production, a digital media company, and a yoga brand. Along the way, he cultivated an image as a wise mentor who adopted the “Uncle Rush” moniker. Now, however, allegations of sexual assault have led him to step away from his various ventures and imperiled his legacy. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Marty Singer is Hollywood's go-to lawyer for stars who need to protect their reputations, including director Brett Ratner, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment and rape. But many are wondering whether his pitbull tactics still work in a post-Harvey Weinstein era. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A tricky situation: Homeless street services in Los Angeles are stalling as encampments continue to grow. Los Angeles Times

What? After 24 years at an L.A. strip mall, Sheila Klein’s beloved “Vermonica” light sculpture was moved without notice. Los Angeles Times

Tax overhaul jitters: These maps show why some California Republicans are nervous about changes to the tax code. Los Angeles Times

Wild story: Here’s how one Angeleno (and former L.A. Times editor) was able to recover assets from a relative who died in the Holocaust. The Jewish Journal

Who’s running the show? The LA Weekly’s new owners are still a mystery, and some people are demanding answers. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

What’s Steyer up to? Tom Steyer is leading a campaign to impeach Trump. Why does that annoy so many Democrats? Los Angeles Times

Campaign investigation: State officials are investigating whether Los Angeles County violated state law governing political campaigns when it ran glowing television spots and generated social media posts that appeared to support a homeless services tax ballot measure, a spokesman with California’s political watchdog agency confirmed. Los Angeles Times

Remember this? Meet the man who deactivated Trump’s Twitter account for 11 minutes. TechCrunch

Interesting: At taxpayers’ expense, former Fowler City Manager David Lawrence Elias “bought tickets to Fresno Grizzlies baseball games, went to Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney and Blake Shelton concerts, purchased airline tickets and wined and dined at such places as Harrah’s casino in Lake Tahoe, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court.” Fresno Bee

Big allegation: A whistleblower is saying that a Medicaid managed-care firm improperly denied care to thousands of Californians. Los Angeles Times