Essential California: Fires rage across the Southland

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Dec. 7, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

More fire, more problems

Crews across the Southland are working hard to contain a slew of fires in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. On Wednesday, a fast-moving blaze forced residents of Bel-Air to evacuate their homes and led to the 405 being closed. Across the region, the Santa Ana wind-driven wildfires have destroyed hundreds of structures, forced tens of thousands to flee and smothered the area with smoke. Officials predicted it would only get worse Thursday. Los Angeles Times

Here’s what we know:

— The Thomas fire in Ventura County has grown to 90,000 acres and is 5% contained, according to authorities. Ojai, the bucolic community long beloved by spiritual seekers, health enthusiasts and celebrities, was in the crosshairs of the massive blaze. Cal Fire rushed heavy equipment and crews to the southeast part of the Ojai Valley in a bid to protect the town of about 7,000 from the devastation that befell other areas. Los Angeles Times

— In Sylmar, the Creek Fire caused more than 100,000 people to be evacuated and was 5% contained as it continued to grow. The fire has burned more than 12,000 acres and destroyed at least 30 homes. Firefighters were bracing for heavy winds, with forecasters predicting gusts in some areas of up to 80 mph. As crews continue to fight the blaze, some residents are beginning to assess the damage to their foothill properties. Los Angeles Times

— The brush fire that burned several homes in Bel-Air on Wednesday echoed back to one of Los Angeles’ most destructive fires, which hit the same neighborhood in 1961. Los Angeles Times

— The Getty Center closed for the day because of the wildfires burning across the 405 Freeway, but officials said the flames posed no immediate danger to the museum’s art. Los Angeles Times

— Check out some before and after images of the devastating fires in Southern California. Los Angeles Times

— Track the key details on Southern California’s fires. Los Angeles Times

— See the dramatic photos showing the devastation from these wildfires. Los Angeles Times

— Are you ready for a last-minute evacuation in case of fire? Here's how to prepare. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Horribly sad story: Amid the charred landscape of Little Tujunga Canyon Road in Sylmar on Wednesday stood the remains of Rancho Padilla and of nearly 30 horses who died in the Creek fire. Los Angeles Times

More Weinstein fallout: Six women are suing Harvey Weinstein and the studio he co-founded, seeking to turn their case into a class-action suit representing what they say are hundreds of women sexually assaulted or harassed by the movie mogul during his decades in Hollywood. Los Angeles Times

Plus: As Hollywood continues to grapple with the wave of sexual harassment scandals that have reverberated across the entertainment industry and beyond, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent a letter to its roughly 8,500 members on Wednesday outlining new standards of conduct that they will be expected to uphold. Los Angeles Times

Regs are ready: Los Angeles lawmakers backed a host of new regulations for the marijuana industry Wednesday, paving the way for the hotly anticipated business of recreational pot. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Big changes: The GOP-controlled House voted along party lines on Wednesday to pass legislation that would require states to recognize concealed carry permits from all other states regardless of a state’s permitting standards. Los Angeles Times

DACA protest: Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during a demonstration calling on Congress to find a legislative fix for the legal status of hundreds of thousands of people brought into the country illegally as children. Los Angeles Times