Essential California: As homes keep rising beside freeways, California air regulators ease development guidelines

Twelve years ago, California air quality officials delivered a warning to cities and counties: Avoid putting new homes in high-pollution zones within 500 feet of freeways. That advice, which relied on years of research linking traffic pollution to asthma, heart attacks and other health problems, was aimed at keeping “children and other vulnerable populations out of harm’s way,” according to the state Air Resources Board’s 2005 handbook. But earlier this year, the air board shifted its stance. It issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features like air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. With those measures, communities can build “while simultaneously reducing exposure to traffic-related pollution,” the air board said. Not everyone is happy with this shift. Los Angeles Times

Last week, Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel workers in Southern California, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of State on behalf of Falak Rashid and her fiancé, Wahid Rahman. The complaint alleges the Terranea Resort “replaced nearly its entire entry-level cook workforce” with interns from Asian countries including the Philippines, Malaysia and India. Unite Here asserts that the resort misled interns and violated the State Department’s regulations for the J-1 cultural and educational exchange visa, as well as human trafficking and labor laws. A spokeswoman for the resort called the allegations baseless. Los Angeles Times

Steve Lopez’s relationship with Nathaniel Ayers was made famous by the film “The Soloist.” It’s been more than a decade since Lopez first met the Juilliard-trained musician in 2005, when he lived on skid row with nothing but a two-string violin and a shopping cart containing his clothes and bedding. So much has changed since then, but a lot has also stayed the same. Los Angeles Times

Tragic tale: The shocking double life of the former dean of USC’s medical school rocked the campus for months after this story by Paul Pringle, Harriet Ryan, Adam Elmahrek, Matt Hamilton and Sarah Parvini was published. Los Angeles Times

Not cut and dry: California’s leadership in the battle over climate change is getting international attention in the era of Trump. But Julie Cart and Laurel Rosenhall show how the climate policies could end up benefiting some big polluters. CalMatters

End-of-life hero: The children were going to die. Mohamed Bzeek knew that. But in his more than two decades as a foster father, he took them in anyway — the sickest of the sick in Los Angeles County’s sprawling foster care system. He has buried about 10 children. Some died in his arms. Sill, Bzeek spends long days and sleepless nights caring for L.A. County’s terminally ill foster children. Hailey Branson-Potts tells the story. Los Angeles Times

A really wild ride: “In just 30 hours, a superfit reality TV producer went from the top of his game to the precipice of death. What happened next would teach him everything about grace, resolve, and the power of love.” Los Angeles Magazine

A cub’s tale: Officials in Santa Paula captured a mountain lion cub whose paws were burned in the Thomas fire and turned it over to veterinarians with UC Davis, who will treat the paws and then help determine whether the cub should be released back into the wild, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Los Angeles Times

About that thing in the sky: The launch of the latest SpaceX rocket Friday night wasn’t just a hit on social media — it appeared to create at least a couple of actual hits between vehicles on Southern California’s freeways, according to a video posted to YouTube. Los Angeles Times

Get ready: Here are four things every California employer should do before Jan. 1. Los Angeles Times

Up near the Getty Center: Meet billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, who is building a “21st century monastery.” It will house his own think tank. Los Angeles Magazine

In Texas: Could the Big Bend be the border’s weakest link? The smuggling of drugs and migrants is on the rise. Los Angeles Times

Not so fast: Four state lawmakers who face sexual harassment allegations have $2 million in surplus campaign funds, but experts believe they might not be able to tap the money to defend themselves against ongoing investigations. Los Angeles Times