Essential California: From pot to lightbulbs to taxes, life is about to change

TOP STORIES

A whole new day

Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws including new controls on concealed weapons, unprecedented state protections for those in the U.S. illegally, an increase in the minimum wage, legal sales of recreational marijuana and even a new state dinosaur. Here is a rundown on how Sacramento is about to change your life in big and small ways. Los Angeles Times

Flaw in the system

California’s destructive fire season highlighted the inadequacies of the emergency warnings officials employed and have prompted a push for new safety protocols. Some of the same problems occurred two months later when the Thomas fire — the largest on record in California — swept through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. In the end, the warnings that officials did send reached only a fraction of those in the path of the fire, and emergency agencies struggled to target their warnings to the correct geographic areas. The situation left officials frustrated and looking for answers. Los Angeles Times

Where’s Donald?

Donald Trump is the first president in decades not to visit California, the most populous and economically powerful state. Even past presidents who didn't get the state’s electoral votes made it a destination, if only for being the Golden State of campaign cash. Now it’s ground zero for “the resistance.” Los Angeles Times

BEST OF 2017

Essential California is rebooting some of the stories that moved us most this year. Have a nomination? Let us know:

Investigation: The drug is called Nuedexta and the Orange County manufacturer said it is designed to treat a rare neurological condition that causes sudden and uncontrollable laughing or crying. But there is growing evidence the drug is being improperly used in nursing homes — and wasting huge amounts of taxpayer money. Blake Ellis, Melanie Hicken and Sergio Hernandez investigated the drug and its strange history. CNN

Romancing the stone: The crazy story of the 752-pound emerald that has been the subject of a legal drama that seems to never end. After so much rancor, one question remains: Is the emerald worth $1 billion or practically nothing? Elizabeth Weil tries to find out. Wired

Archaeology as blood sport: Standing atop a road-widening project near National City in San Diego County, Richard Cerutti could hardly imagine he was about to discover something that could rewrite the opening chapter in the history of the New World. Tom Curwen on the the ancient mastodon that ignited debate over humans’ arrival in North America. Los Angeles Times

Changing scene: Oakland spent years in the shadow of San Francisco as a troubled city known for its violent streets and troubled economy. But in a dramatic upheaval fueled by Silicon Valley cash, Oakland has become San Francisco of the east. Sarah Carpenter, Brian Howey and KR Nava explore what is happening to Oakland and its soul. Medium

Woke: The rise of Kendrick Lamar as one of music’s most celebrated and beloved artists has been much chronicled. But his music — well, several specific songs — have a powerful meaning to other African American young people of his generation. They say his lyrics gave them the strength and the hope to rise out of the troubled world of South L.A. They spoke with Justin Tinsley. The Undefeated

The “pool people”: In the horror of the wine country firestorms, there were many harrowing stories of survival in a catastrophe that killed more than 40 people. But few were more dramatic than the couple who spent hours in a swimming pool to avoid being burned to death. Robin Abcarian tells their story. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

As seen on TV: Is Dr. Phil helping his guests get through addiction or actually making their problems worse? Stat

What winter? Southern California reported the warmest temperatures in the nation on Wednesday and Thursday, with more in store today. Los Angeles Times

Virulent: A grim flu season is bringing more visits to emergency rooms, officials say. Los Angeles Daily News