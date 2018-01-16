Essential California: Parents arrested after children are found shackled and malnourished in Perris

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Nightmarish scene

A husband and wife are in custody on suspicion of torture and child endangerment after police say they found several of the couple’s children chained to beds in putrid surroundings in Perris. The nightmarish discovery came Sunday after one of the children, a 17-year-old girl, escaped from the house and called 911. Los Angeles Times

Flu season fight

California hospitals have had to scramble for more space and staff to keep up with the high numbers of patients showing up in the ER with a deadly strain of the flu. Los Angeles Times

More from Montecito

The 101 Freeway, miles of which were transformed into a muddy, debris-filled river by the deadly Montecito mudslides, is expected to reopen next Monday. Meanwhile, the search for more victims continues. Los Angeles Times

A work-around: Amtrak is adding 2,000 more seats daily to its popular Pacific Surfliner train service to Santa Barbara to accommodate an uptick in passengers since the 101 Freeway closed in the Santa Barbara area Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

What to do with all that art?

As artists fall into disgrace for a range of allegations having to do with sexual misconduct, Times theater critic Charles McNulty wonders whether their art must be consigned to oblivion. He writes: “But inevitably a contemporary artist with whom I feel a special kinship will shatter my illusions about his or her character. I doubt that I will throw away the books or delete the recordings or swear off the films. I’m sure I’ll be disillusioned and quite possibly disgusted, but I know that an artist is not identical with his or her masterpieces and that few human beings can live up to their greatest achievements.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Memorial service: At the University Synagogue in Irvine on Monday, Rabbi Arnold Rachlis led more than 500 people in a tribute to Blaze Bernstein, the slain college student whose former high school classmate has been arrested in the case. Los Angeles Times

Homeless plan: L.A. leaders are planning to house dozens of homeless people in trailers on a city-owned downtown lot as a possible model for citywide temporary shelters. The proposal will be submitted to the City Council today. Los Angeles Times

Gulp: The Southern California News Group, which includes newspapers such as the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Daily News, will be hit with “significant” layoffs in the coming months, the group’s management announced Friday in newsroom meetings that took place across five publications. Los Angeles Times

Small world: The most praised ride at Disneyland? It’s not in the theme park. Rather it’s a cheap bus route from the Inland Empire to the Happiest Place on Earth. Orange County Register

An institution closes: “Starz, one of Gardena’s two long-standing strip clubs, has agreed to sell its property and leave town by next year.” The Daily Breeze

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

In his final year: Don't expect Jerry Brown to tackle Proposition 13 in his final year as governor. Los Angeles Times

Opinion piece: Why is liberal California the poverty capital of America? Los Angeles Times

Didn’t think about this: “As recreational marijuana sales ramp up throughout the Bay Area, could the newly legal drug end up creating an unexpected type of high — in our real estate market?” The Mercury News

Frustrated neighbors: New Verizon antennas are generating an unwelcome buzz in Santa Rosa. The Press Democrat

CRIME AND COURTS

Changes in the works: A federal appeals court has assigned a committee to investigate workplace conditions in the wake of sexual misconduct charges that recently forced a high-profile judge to retire. Los Angeles Times

Hmmmm? El Cajon police arrested about a dozen people for feeding the homeless at a city park Sunday afternoon. San Diego Union-Tribune

THE ENVIRONMENT