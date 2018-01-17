Essential California: A house of horrors in Perris

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

On the scene

When Riverside County sheriff’s deputies entered the Perris house where a married couple was said to be holding their 13 children captive, they found a horrific scene. There was a strong, foul smell. The house was filthy. Three young people were chained to pieces of furniture. Children were badly emaciated. And yet, Riverside County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Fellows said Tuesday, the children’s mother was surprised to see authorities. Los Angeles Times

Hidden in plain sight: “It was kind of strange,” one neighbor said of the times he’d see Turpin family members. But “there was never anything to say, ‘Oh, my God. I should call somebody.’ ” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Home-schooling proved to be another way to shield the Turpin children from anyone’s oversight. Los Angeles Times

Sheriff’s deputy charged

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation in which he boasted that he hired other law enforcement officers to provide security to dealers and could assault people for his clients, according to court records. Deputy Kenneth Collins and three other men were arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning in a sting operation when they arrived to what they thought was a drug deal, according to records unsealed following the arrest. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

On Aziz Ansari: “A single complaint by a nameless accuser has tarnished the reputation of a man who should probably do a better job communicating with his sex partner. I’m frankly not sure that a public shaming is the best way to drive that lesson home. Or that this is really any of our business,” writes columnist Robin Abcarian. Los Angeles Times

Up in Santa Barbara: Rain expected later this week could hamper the cleanup process for crews trying to remove tons of debris and mud from Montecito and surrounding areas, after mud flows killed 20 people and destroyed more than 100 homes last week. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “Geologists and officials in Santa Barbara say it is still too early to know precisely how and why last week’s mudslides became so lethal. But they are already studying satellite imagery to help determine the path of the deadly debris, in the hopes that understanding what happened will prevent similar calamities in the future.” The New York Times

Weed: Maywood celebrated the opening of its first recreational pot shop Tuesday with lines that snaked through dispensary Cookies Los Angeles' parking lot. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

To the Supreme Court: The Justice Department said Tuesday that it will ask the Supreme Court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that prevents President Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which currently offers protections from deportation for about 700,000 people who came to the U.S. as children. Los Angeles Times

In D.C.: At the start of what’s expected to be a contentious week in Congress, dozens of Californians who were brought to the country illegally as children gathered on Capitol Hill to pressure lawmakers to agree on a solution to their immigration status. Los Angeles Times

On the horizon: “U.S. immigration officials have begun preparing for a major sweep in San Francisco and other Northern California cities in which federal officers would look to arrest more than 1,500 undocumented people while sending a message that immigration policy will be enforced in the sanctuary state.” San Francisco Chronicle

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A big bill: The estimated cost of building 119 miles of bullet train track in the Central Valley has jumped to $10.6 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion from the current budget and up from about $6 billion originally. Los Angeles Times

Risqué: Antonio Sabato Jr. is best known as a soap opera star and Calvin Klein underwear model. But parts of his acting career are raising eyebrows among some conservatives as the Republican and early supporter of President Trump runs for Congress in California. Los Angeles Times

Scared away from the polls? “Fear is rising among Democrats over the prospect that President Donald Trump’s hard line on immigration might ultimately cost California a seat in Congress during the upcoming round of reapportionment.” Politico

CRIME AND COURTS