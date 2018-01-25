Essential California: A count of L.A. County's homeless begins

"Like many preteen girls in the 1960s, my older sister and I loved horses. So whenever we got a chance to go to T&L Stables in Monrovia from our home in Pasadena, we jumped at the opportunity. We would be dropped off in our pedal pushers and tennis shoes, and wait patiently until the wrangler assigned us to our particular horses. If a horse can look excited, they didn't. We were instructed to ride out to a certain point and then return to the stables. The ride out was painfully slow, and took what seemed like forever to reach the endpoint. But when we finally did, that's when the sheer terror began. The horses abruptly turned and, at full gallop, returned to the barn. Meanwhile, with hair flying (minus protective helmets) and no riding boots to keep us locked in, we somehow arrived back in one piece. Terrified but exhilarated, we dismounted the horses, waited for our parents to pick us up, and swore that we'd never do it again — at least until the next time we had the chance."