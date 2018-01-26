Essential California: Gov. Brown looks back and pushes forward

In the opening scene of his final act on California's most prestigious political stage, Gov. Jerry Brown used much of his last State of the State address to remind everyone, here and across the nation, of what's been accomplished in recent years. "Very few places in the world can match that record," he said Thursday to an audience of state lawmakers and guests gathered in the Assembly chamber of the Capitol. While Brown offered a few suggestions for how lawmakers should spend the year, the speech may have been less notable for its specific content than for the moment it marked in the political odyssey of the man who wrote and delivered it. Los Angeles Times