Essential California: Cops and firefighters doubled their pay, and taxpayers got stuck with huge bill

Thanks but no thanks: The Museum of Contemporary Art recently mailed May 12 "save the date" invitations to its 2018 gala honoring one of its artist board members, Mark Grotjahn. But Grotjahn, who agreed to be honored last year, has since declined to accept the award. His reason: a lack of diversity in the museum's recent gala honorees, who have been straight, white men — Jeff Koons last year and before that, Ed Ruscha and John Baldessari. Los Angeles Times