Essential California: Prosecutors use aggressive tactics against 'Suge' Knight and his team, sparking civil liberty concerns

"When my father graduated from Michigan State College in 1951, he got a job as an engineer at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica and we moved to L.A. (Westchester) in 1951. My first impression as a 6-year-old was the amazing palm trees, so different from the foliage in Michigan. Things were more relaxed then. In 1953, my friends and I would walk into the airport (now LAX) and be taken through the planes by the mechanics! The Flight Deck was the restaurant next to the control tower and part of the arrival/departure lounge — the only commercial buildings there. Palos Verdes was totally empty and loved for cliff climbing. The port breakwaters were for spearing crabs with bamboo poles. Marina del Rey was Playa del Rey and a beach to camp on overnight. Beach cities were distinct cities, and Malibu was shacks along the highway. The entire Coast Highway abounded with saltwater taffy stands. In 1954, we moved to one of the first tract homes in Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley. The Valley at the time was citrus groves, eucalyptus trees, pastures and onion fields. My friends and I rode our bikes for miles on dirt roads that are now major thoroughfares."