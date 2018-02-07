Essential California: Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong nears a deal to buy the L.A. Times

"The first time I drove into L.A. was in 1966, coming from the Bay Area to visit a girlfriend who had returned home from college. As I crested Mulholland, a giant bowl of split pea soup lay in front of me. As I dove into the green air, not only could I not see buildings, I could barely see the car in front of me. My eyes burned; my throat hurt; and my only thought was 'How do people live in this?' I had arrived during one of the many days of Stage 2 or greater smog alerts that year. Fifteen years later, I overcame my memory of that day enough to come to L.A. for a job interview. I was astonished to discover a different world; one in which leaded gas was banned, eliminating the green soup, and smog alerts were no longer part of daily life. AQMD deserves kudos for its unending efforts to continuously improve the air quality. There are folks living in L.A. for years who have no idea what a Stage 2 alert even is. Wow."